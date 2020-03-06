SHENANDOAH — For the first time in school history, Luray will play in a state semifinal game.
The Bulldogs led from start to finish in a dominating 56-31 rout of Poquoson in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball quarterfinals on Friday at Page County High School in Shenandoah.
"We were able to speed them up. We talked a lot about how they like to shoot the 3 and we wanted to make them make plays. We turned them over and got in transition. We did exactly what we wanted to do," said Luray coach Joe Lucas.
Emilee Weakley led the Bulldogs (28-1) with 28 points and 12 rebounds while Brynlee Burrill had 14 points. Jaidyn McClung added five points and 17 boards, Amber Tharpe had six points and Averie Alger had a team-high five assists.
"It's huge. We talked a lot in the offseason about trying to take steps forward. We didn't know if we'd be here, but this is a first for us. We talk a lot about being matchup specific and adjusting on the fly. They've done a great job of that," Lucas said.
With the victory, Luray advances to the state semifinals on Tuesday to take on a familiar foe. For the fifth time this season, the Bulldogs will face Strasburg — a team it has beat the past three times, including in the Region 2B title game.
"We've played some close games against them and they had us on the ropes just a few days ago," Lucas said. "It's difficult, but none of those other games matter right now. The winner of this one is going to the state championship. We just have to lock in and get ready for this one. They know who we are and we know who they are. It just comes down to which team plays better on Tuesday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.