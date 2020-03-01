PENN LAIRD — Standing just outside the home locker room at Spotswood High School, Brynlee Burrill couldn't help but smile as she thought back to the game.
The 5-foot-8 junior guard has been with the Luray program with three years now.
So after the top-seeded Bulldogs rallied for a thrilling 59-58 win over second-seeded Strasburg on Saturday in the Region 2B girls basketball championship in Penn Laird, Burrill said it was a coming-full-circle type of moment for her.
“It just means so much because of where we were to where we are now," Burrill said. "When I first started playing, we were last in the district. Now we’ve come so far, so it means so much to me.”
With the victory, Luray will host Poquoson — the runner-up out of Region 2A — in the Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinals on Friday. The Rams, meanwhile, will be forced to hit the road to take on Thomas Jefferson.
“That means a ton," said Bulldogs forward Emilee Weakley, who finished with a game-high 33 points in the victory. "We’ve really worked for this. We practice hard. We play hard. We earned it.”
It was the fourth meeting of the season between Luray and Strasburg after the Rams won the first one and then the Bulldogs came out victorious in the next two.
But this one was arguably the most intense with Strasburg building a big first-half lead and going up by as many as 12 in the third quarter before Luray started chipping away behind the outside shooting of Burrill and the ability to get in the paint from Weakley.
“We were beating ourselves," Lucas said "We turned the ball over and against them, that’s a layup. We talked about being smart with the ball, working for good shots. Then we got stops. We sort of stuck with our game plan of making them hit shots. We stuck with it.”
After hitting just 7-of-13 free throws in the first half, Weakley didn't miss in the second — literally. She hit all 11 of her fourth-quarter free throws, including five in the final 1:09 that helped the Bulldogs hold on for the victory.
“I was feeling good," Weakley said. "Once I hit a couple, I kind of got in a rhythm and I just told myself to follow through and snap my wrist. I just kept reminding myself and I was confident in making my shots.”
Despite earning her fourth foul early in the final quarter, Weakley didn't foul out and managed to stay in the game to help defend the lengthy Rams frontcourt of Christyan Reid and Jaden Alsberry.
“We had huge minutes from Courtney Fox, Lindsay Bly, Amber Tharpe. Normally, we like to play Lindsay in the back, but we had to protect her a bit. They were able to help us out.”
It was just the latest thrilling victory for a Luray team that has had a sense of postseason magic this season with several come-from-behind nail-biting wins.
“We always knew we could do it," Weakley said. "We’ve had big comebacks before. When we were in the locker room, we got our stuff together and came back out. We really wanted to win it.”
Burrill added 19 points, including 11 in the third quarter alone, for the Bulldogs (27-1) while Jaidyn McClung had five. Reid led Strasburg (25-3) with 17 points while Alsberry had 14, Nyla Sperry added 11 and Natalie Hott finished with six.
After the pain of losing just a couple of seasons ago, holding Saturday's championship trophy was especially sweet for players like Burrill.
And that's why their head coach credited them immediately for helping to get the program back to that point.
“It’s huge," Lucas said. "They’ve worked so hard. It’s them, man. They work incredibly hard. Their parents have bought in. They’ve progressively gotten better and here we are. They deserve this. I can’t say enough about them.”
