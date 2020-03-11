LURAY — Jaidyn McClung said it's almost become tradition at this point.
When a horde of people approach the Luray girls basketball team before each game with advice and encouragement, they aren't shrugged off or ignored.
Instead, the Bulldogs have embraced those fans and, in some ways, view them as part of the team and a big key to their historic success this season.
"We have so many people coming up and telling us to play hard and it’s not only about winning," McClung said. "It’s just really good to have that support. It’s not just a game. It’s something we all have fun with.”
When Luray takes on Gate City today in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball championship at 12:30 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center in Richmond, it will be for more than the players.
It's been an all-in approach from everyone around the Bulldogs program this season, including players, coaches, trainers, administration — and fans.
“It’s been great," Luray coach Joe Lucas said. "The community really puts their arms around kids, especially when they win. It’s been such a long time and I think they’re rallying around our kids. A lot of them have grown up playing travel ball and AAU and their parents are a really tight-knit group. I think it sort of just filters out from there.”
The Bulldogs, who have won 20 straight, will face their stiffest test of the season in the championship tilt. They got there by defeating rival Strasburg for a fourth time on Tuesday in the state semifinals in front of a packed house at Page County High School.
“It was awesome," Luray standout Emilee Weakley said. "It doesn’t feel real. We’ve worked hard up to this point. We were expecting it. We weren’t really surprised. It’s just hard to beat a team four times. We knew what they were going to do. They knew what we were going to do. We just outplayed them.”
The Blue Devils are led by Sarah Thompson, who is averaging 16.8 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.4 steals and holds offers from Radford and East Tennessee State.
Gate City is also accustomed to the big stage with state runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2014. It also plays in the Mountain 7 District — a league comprised of some of the top teams in Southwest Virginia and a group that has dominated the Class 1 and Class 2 ranks in girls basketball for nearly a decade.
“It’s important to just play it like we play every other game and not let the pressure and crowd get to us," Bulldogs guard Brynlee Burrill said. "I think we’ll be fine. We may be a little nervous at first, but once we get into the game, we will play like we always do.”
That's easier said than done for a Luray team that has never played in a state championship game before. The furthest the Bulldogs have ever advanced is the state quarterfinals.
“Just to enjoy it," Lucas said of his message to the team before taking the court in Richmond. "If we would have polled a large group of people in November, none of them would have expected us to be here. We’ve talked in our locker room about the fact that we expected it. We didn’t know it’d happen this quickly, but I think we see that it’s gradually gotten better. We have a standard now, where this is the expectation. We want to take advantage of this opportunity, but this is sort of the standard we want to set for upcoming years.”
The standard certainly has been set for a Luray program that is among the youngest in the area this season. Despite that, the Bulldogs have been dominant from start to finish with Weakley, Burrill, McClung and others leading the way.
“It felt unreal, honestly," Burrill said. "I never thought it would happen. It feels really cool. I don’t think it was expected for us to go as far as we did. We’ve shocked everyone and put Luray on the map a little bit.”
Just two seasons ago, Luray won just four games. This season, they've won 29 of 30 and are one victory away from bringing home the program's first state ring.
“We have kids that were on that team that won four games and we have kids that started coming to the gym after that year and are now key contributors," Lucas said. "It is a little bit sweeter because it’s never been done before, but it’s the same kids that have gradually gotten better and better and better.”
McClung added: “It makes it really special. We’ve seen how much our girls have grown through the years. It shows we have a lot of talent and it’s really exciting to see that.”
According to the players, the Bulldogs wouldn't have got to this point without their rowdy, raucous home crowd that is so loyal in their support.
“It’s helped a lot," Burrill said. "Knowing the whole community has our back and they want us to win, it’s helped more than they know. It’s so cool seeing everyone go. They’re insane, but we love them.”
And much like the pregame pep talks with their fanbase, the Luray players said they hope to leave Richmond with another tradition created around the girls basketball program — winning state championships.
“To see our whole community just as into it as we are, it’s so cool," Weakley said. "I mean, we surely haven’t gotten this far by ourselves. It’s our community, our coaches. Everyone is into it — the whole town of Luray.”
