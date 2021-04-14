LURAY — There was reason for optimism, according to Baylee Burrill.
The senior libero and her twin sister, Brynlee, talked after a loss in last year's Region 2B semifinals about how bright the future was for Luray volleyball.
“Last year, at the end of our season, we definitely knew that this year was going to be our year," Baylee said. "At the beginning, it was kind of rough when they were coming back from basketball. We had to get used to that. People were probably like, ‘Yeah, they’re not going to be any good.’ We knew we just needed to click. Once we did, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. This is good.’”
The Bulldogs, after a delayed start due to COVID-19 issues in the offseason along with the girls basketball team winning the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship in March, have major momentum this postseason.
When top-seeded Luray hosts second-seeded Clarke County tonight in the Region 2B championship game at 7 p.m., it will mark the first time the Bulldogs have played in the title match since 2017.
“I know, for a few of us, we expected to be pretty good," said Brynlee Burrill, the Bull Run District Player of the Year. "Volleyball is definitely a sport of effort, just wanting it more than the other team. We even said last year, ‘We’re going to be really good next year.’ We returned most of our core, so we expected to be one of the better teams. But being on top now definitely feels pretty good.”
Brynlee Burrill played a pivotal role for the Luray girls basketball team over the past four years as a point guard and hit several shots in the state championship game that helped the Bulldogs capture the program's first-ever title.
“Seeing the success in basketball that I had my junior year really opened my eyes to see that I need to apply the same things from basketball to here," Brynlee said. "Playing basketball and reaching the state level helped in this run.”
Coincidentally, it isn't just Brynlee that has learned valuable lessons from the success of the basketball program and carried it onto the volleyball court.
Brynlee Burrill, Averie Alger, Trinity Belton, Lindsay Bly, Jaidyn McClung and Makenzie Richards all played for the Luray girls basketball team this past season. Baylee Burrill, meanwhile, was a manager and Gracie Embry was on JVs. The only non-basketball player on the Bulldogs volleyball team is Trinity Hasse.
“I wasn’t expecting much because it’s a new team, new people coming together," said Richards. "When we first started, we were doing pretty well but I never thought we’d make it this far. It’s honestly just exciting to be part of this team and watch us grow together. When I first came, I was really shy and didn’t talk a lot. These girls, especially the seniors, they really brought me in. We do stuff outside of practice and we really grow together that way. I think that helps."
Luray coach Susan Henry-Wilson, who took over in 2018 after serving as the JV coach previously under Julie Moore, has seen what it takes to be successful.
Under Moore, the Bulldogs reached the state championship in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013 and made state-quarterfinal appearances in 2014 and 2017.
After a big departure of seniors, though, Luray went through a rebuild with a rough season in 2018 before tripling its win total in the 2019 fall season.
“We had some success [in 2019]. We’re not strangers to it," Henry-Wilson said. "Then, once we were allowed back in the gym this winter, we started to really focus in and get back in shape and just get in tip-top form. We had a lot of girls coming to open gyms. That definitely helped get us in a rhythm earlier. I don’t think it necessarily took us by surprise. I think we knew we were capable. It was just about going out there and consistently demonstrating that each night.”
The Bulldogs have done just that. After losing two of their first three matches to start the year, they've lost just one match since and are now 10-3 overall.
“We've grown together and know each other. That helps us on the floor," Richards said. "We know who does this, who does that. We work together well.”
Coincidentally, Luray's only loss since March 8 came to Clarke County. Just nine days later, however, the Bulldogs responded with a sweep of the Eagles.
“We’re really confident," Baylee Burrill said of the momentum the Bulldogs are riding. "We definitely don’t take teams for granted because at the beginning of the year, we kind of did and it really ruined us. Now, we really have momentum on our side and I think it’s only going to continue to go up from here.”
It's no coincidence that the LHS volleyball team finds itself in a situation similar to the girls basketball team with the familar camaraderie within the program.
“We’ve all known each other forever," Baylee Burrill said. "We don’t argue or anything. We truly do just talk about problems or whatever on the floor. We don’t get mad at each other. We just talk through it. I think that’s helped a lot. We just really talk, really figure things out together instead of pointing fingers.”
Outside of the chemistry, the Bulldogs are loaded with talent on the floor, too.
Brynlee Burrill was named the Bull Run District's Player of the Year on Wednesday while McClung and Belton both joined her on the all-district first team. Lindsay Bly and Baylee Burrill, meanwhile, were both on the second team.
“She’s a big part of our success," said an emotional Henry-Wilson of Brynlee Burrill, who she has coached since the JV level in eighth grade. "There’s probably no words that I could say to describe what she does for our team. She fills a big spot for us, does a tremendous amount of work for us. There are no words what she does for us each and every day — not just in games, but in practice. She is extremely talented, but also helps in every single way.”
For both Brynlee and Baylee Burrill, there was reason for optimism a year ago.
Now, the senior duo and their Luray teammates are showcasing why.
“I can’t really ask for a better way to end it," Brynlee said with a smile. "It’d be pretty cool to have two state championships in my senior year, though.”
