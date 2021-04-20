LURAY — Baylee Burrill’s eyes widened with nerves as she stared at the official, eagerly anticipating a crucial call at a pivotal moment in the back-and-forth set.
“At first, I was really scared,” the Luray libero said. “I thought I had messed up.”
Turns out, it was Poquoson that was called for being out of rotation — the setter released the ball too early — and that was enough to clinch the Bulldogs’ victory.
Luray defeated the Islanders 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball semifinals on Tuesday evening at LHS.
“It doesn’t feel real, still,” said Baylee Burrill, who finished with 12 digs and four aces in the win. “Even in the locker room right now, we were all like, ‘No way.’
With the victory, the Bulldogs advance to the VHSL Class 2 state championship, where they’ll hit the road to take on Giles at 3 p.m. on Saturday at GHS.
Still, moments after back-to-back penalties by Poquoson clinched the victory for Luray in an otherwise super-competitive match, players were still processing it.
“It kind of felt unreal because it’s so hard to get here,” Bulldogs sophomore Jaidyn McClung said. “We were all in disbelief. It was crazy. It felt really good.”
For this Luray volleyball squad, it’s success that comes just two months after its girls basketball team — which features many of the same players on its roster — brought home the program’s first-ever state title with a win over Gate City.
“I don’t think many people expected it from us,” said Bulldogs senior Brynlee Burrill, who played point guard in hoops. “We just started getting momentum and we’re rolling. It just feels good right now. It’s fun to play with them.”
The Bulldogs battled adversity early in the year, dropping two of their first three matches and then lost just one more the remainder of the regular season.
Now, though, Luray seems to be hitting its stride and it showed Tuesday as the Bulldogs blitzed the Islanders in the first set and had impressive responses each time Poquoson grabbed momentum throughout the remainder of the match.
“I’m pleased,” LHS coach Susan Henry-Wilson said. “Of course, I think we can do a little better, but they have consistently demonstrated that. When times are tough, they just find a way to win. I know good teams will do that, but they are the epitome of that. They dig deep and they might be down two points or three points, but they don’t necessarily play like that. They’re going to still go after you. For them to do that in a state semifinal game, it means so much.”
The last time the Bulldogs played in a state championship game was when they lost in back-to-back years to Auburn and Gate City in 2012 and 2013.
On that team was Bryanna Burrill, a current assistant for Luray and the older sister of senior twins Brynlee and Baylee. And while that Bulldogs team was expected to be in that position, this one has had to get there the hard way.
“I’m really proud of my teammates, especially the younger ones,” Brynlee said. “It’s really hard because volleyball is such a mental sport. We always tell each other that you can’t get down and they’re always going to get kills, too. We just needed to stay on top of it and keep the energy up and we did that tonight.”
The match could have easily swung in favor of the Islanders on Tuesday as they took a 22-21 lead in the fourth set and were three points away from evening the match. Instead, McClung and Brynlee Burrill came up with back-to-back kills.
Then, after another kill from Poquoson evened up the score, Luray remained calm and it was the Islanders making two pivotal costly mistakes to secure the victory for the home team and set off a rowdy celebration in the bleachers.
“We had to be really aggressive,” McClung said. “They’re a really good defensive team and we had to be aggressive. We know that our hits are the difference. If we’re aggressive and then sit on everything defensively.”
The Bulldogs were undersized against Poquoson, but it didn’t seem to matter.
McClung finished with 17 kills and seven digs while Brynlee Burrill had 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces and Lindsay Bly chipped in with seven kills of her own.
“For some reason, we don’t have much size at Luray,” Henry-Wilsons aid. “I’ll give it to my hitters. They go in and swing. Honestly, I don’t have to tell them to be aggressive. They’re going to continue to do that. They’re animals and I love it.”
Also adding to the Luray attack was Averie Alger with seven digs and a trio of kills, McKenzie Richards with three kills and Trinity Belton with 41 assists and five digs.
“We know Brynlee and Jaidyn are our go-to for the outside, but we can trust anyone up there at any point,” Baylee Burrill said. “Everyone steps in, whether it’s serving, passing, hitting. Everyone steps up and pulls their weight.”
As the Burrill family joined many others in celebration inside the Luray High School gym on Tuesday, the smile on Baylee Burrill’s face continued to widen.
The senior libero hadn’t committed a costly mistake for the Bulldogs and now she, and her LHS teammates, are one win away from making history of their own.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” Baylee Burrill said. “No matter what happens from here on out, it’s the best season ever. The team, the wins, everything — it’s all just been the best.”
