Joe Lucas watched as his team struggled against the Staunton press early, but he didn’t panic.
“We have veteran kids out there on the floor that have seen it,” the fifth-year Luray girls basketball coach said. “We go over all that stuff. It’ll be something we work on, but I thought we would settle down and we did.”
The top-seeded Bulldogs used a big second quarter to pull away and never looked back en route to a dominating 77-47 rout of seventh-seeded Staunton in the Region 2B girls basketball championship at Luray High on Sunday.
“It was a huge win,” Lucas said. “In the first half, we didn’t play quite as well for the first quarter and a half and we had a big run there at the end of the second half. [Storm standout guard Emma Witt] is really dagum good. We talked about taking her away. We executed that better in the second half and we were able to get into transition a bit.”
Emilee Weakley paced Luray with 39 points and 11 rebounds while Jaidyn McClung had 12 points. Brynlee Burrill had another solid all-around game with four points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Amber Tharpe had five points. McKenzie Richards had her biggest game of the season for the Bulldogs (11-0) with eight points and five boards.
For the Storm (5-10), whose magic postseason journey came to an end, Witt finished with a game-high 30 points.
With the win, Luray advances back to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament for the second consecutive season. It’ll travel to King William — the Region 2A champion — for a semifinal clash on Wednesday.
“It feels great,” Weakley said. “We’re so excited. I thought we worked really well together. We passed great, saw the floor and we ran well. We [wore] the other team out and I think that’s how we won.”
