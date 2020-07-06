Soon after George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May, Don Burgess heard from one of his former players.
"It was powerful," said Burgess, a 1990 graduate of Harrisonburg who now coaches boys basketball at his alma mater.
That young man is Rob Rice, a white player who was on the team at Bridgewater College for part of the time Burgess was the head coach there. "It opened his eyes to what is going on," Burgess said of the death of Floyd and others while under police attention.
Rice, a graduate of Hanover High who lives in the Richmond area, sent a long text to Burgess and then asked if he could follow that up with a phone call. A 2009 graduate of BC, Rice has been the head boys basketball coach at two schools in the Richmond suburbs: Lee-Davis and Hermitage - the latter has many minority students.
"I know people can be uncomfortable by it," Rice said Monday of talking about racial issues. "There has to be a lot of listening going on. That is the steps I am taking. I have not experienced racism myself so it is hard to know how it feels. This was a really good growing opportunity for me. That is when I reached out to coach Burgess, I reached out my mentors, I reached out to my players."
Rice was going into his senior year with the Eagles when Burgess became the coach before the 2008-09 season.
"I was still lost as a player and person and trying to figure out my role," said Rice, who is married with three children. "Basketball was always a joy to play (but) I didn't know where I was going with it. After playing for coach Burgess, I knew right away the game was preparing me for life and what it means to be a servant leader. I sort of found my niche from that. He taught me about life lessons. That really changed my path and led me to coaching."
"I still love the game dearly. But I wanted to give back. His door was always open. I was able to have conversations with him - difficult conversations. He has always been a man of integrity and honesty. I called him to see how things were going in Harrisonburg and in Richmond," added Rice, who grew up without a father around.
Rice, a former forward for the Eagles, was among several coaches at the high school and college level who gathered last month at the statue of tennis great and native son Arthur Ashe in Richmond.
The BC graduate is part of a group called 804 Coaches for Change that strives to give voices to their athletes, among other things. Among that attended the event were Mike Rhoades, the head coach at VCU, and Jason Williford, part of Tony Bennett's staff at Virginia.
Rice is not the only former player Burgess, a hoop standout at Division I Radford, has heard from in the past few weeks as the nation deals once again with racial tension. Those discussions are now a little more intense - but nothing new to the former HHS standout.
"I am a biracial kid. My mother is white, my father is Black," said Burgess, preparing for his sixth season as the HHS coach. "Race has always been a topic. At the end of the day, we are all humans. My blood is red."
Burgess, in the past few months, has heard from several of his former players from a college coaching career that included stops at Radford, Central Florida, Coastal Carolina, High Point and Bridgewater.
"We take pride in when they send us Christmas cards," he said of his former players. "That means a lot. That means you have done things the right way."
He is married to the former Stephanie Riddlebarger, a kindergarten teacher, and they have two children. Their daughter, Kaley, is Dean's list student in athletic training at the University of Delaware while their son, Jadon, is a multi-sport athlete who had a 4.1 grade-point average as a freshman at Harrisonburg this past year.
Burgess and his family took part in a silent march in downtown Harrisonburg on June 1 after the Floyd death. He grew up in the northeast part of the city so his roots run deep here.
“Went to pre-school together,” said Kirby Dean, a Spotswood grad who would later play against Burgess in high school. “That created a melting pot. It was a very diverse crowd there” in downtown Harrisonburg.
Dean would later become the head basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite University and go against Burgess and rival Bridgewater.
“Don and I were always competing really hard in the ODAC and we were constantly butting heads on the recruiting trail. But it never had any (negative) influence on our friendship at all,” said Dean, now director of parks and recreation for Rockingham County.
While upset by police brutality against Floyd, Burgess also noted some of his former Radford teammates are now police officers that he admires. Another former teammate has been dealing with liver cancer and just started a second round of chemotherapy.
"It was all shades of color that came through to support our teammate," Burgess said of that cancer patient.
As a college player, Burgess would hear this message from former Radford coach Ron Bradley: "You either get better or you get worse. You don't stay the same."
"I apply it to life as well as a husband, coach, father, son, or brother," Burgess said Monday. "Treat people how you want to be treated. It is hard, but always try to do the right thing. I always tried to carry myself the right way. Yes, I do consider myself a role model. I try to do the right thing for all people."
One of his former Bridgewater players would certainly agree.
