Crushed velvet gowns and rhinestone rompers give way to twirling tassels. Burlesque is a form of theatrical performance that for centuries has highlighted women as art, but Harrisonburg’s performance troupe is part of a movement to redefine the public perception of burlesque.
For seven years, Sindi Ray Boustier has produced shows in the Valley as Skullhand Productions, often recruiting performers from a local acting group, the Harrisonburg Harlots, and other regional troupes.
Burlesque dancers are masters of the art of teasing, but each performer’s style can range from sultry to silly or surreal. In addition to producing shows, Boustier is also a performer and fire-eater. She said the Harrisonburg Harlots offer a broad range of acts that promises something new and exciting with each show.
“There’s a little bit of everything here. There are a few girls locally that do that are super into synth-wave music, so they prefer that. We’ve had drag performers in the show that brings a whole other element in, which we really enjoy,” Boustier said. “We are accepting to all races, sexes, however you identify. We are here for you. We want you to be a part of it.”
Delivering The Goods is Boustier’s latest project, a bimonthly variety show that collects donations for specific nonprofits as a form of payment for admission, and she is accepting donations for Our Community Place at shows.
Boustier said Skullhand Productions’ shows have benefited the community in broader ways before, but Delivering The Goods is a scheduled string of performances with an aim to support individual philanthropic efforts.
“We’ve taken up toy donations at Christmas shows and food donations after Halloween, getting ready for Thanksgiving before, but never directly for a specific place,” she said. “I think [Our Community Place does] really good things for our community. I also want to give to the SPCA. I love animals, so I just want to choose different places to give back.”
Salem Sirene co-produces Hampton Roads’ troupe Nocte Covina Burlesque, has hosted Delivering The Goods shows and performed for Skullhand Productions. Sirene said she respects Boustier’s dedication to inclusivity and representation in shows to celebrate all bodies and backgrounds.
“She works hard to curate a safe space for many different intersectionalities of person to come together and express their art. At the show I hosted, she had representatives from the queer community, black community, Asian community, as well as performers from all ranges of performance art background,” Sirene said. “She is also doing something incredibly important by taking donations for a local charity for the homeless in place of traditional payment for the shows, which I find to be inspiring.”
Despite the core value of self-love in burlesque and the troupe’s dedication to bettering the community through fundraisers, Boustier said many people still have negative perceptions about burlesque and wrong assumptions about who the performers are, which forces performers into secrecy and puts them at risk if their identities are shared with the general public.
“There are people that are in my shows that go to church every Sunday, that are mothers, that have full-time jobs. They think we just lay around and be naked all the time,” Boustier said. “A lot of people think it’s an oversexualized thing, and it doesn’t have to be.”
Boustier first discovered burlesque after an out-of-state friend invited her to watch their onstage debut, and the troupe took Boustier under its wings to teach her the basics of making a show come to life. After witnessing the wonders of vaudeville performance, Boustier knew she had to share the art with the local community and was introduced to Bill Howard, frontman of The Judy Chops. Together, the two brought burlesque to downtown and began to set the foundation for vaudeville performance in Harrisonburg.
“We have co-produced several shows together throughout the years since Sindi and I knew the audience was there, and we have been proven right time and time again,” Howard said. “The Valley needs more burlesque. I’m glad Sindi Ray has kept producing and bringing some amazing performers from other burlesque scenes to our little hamlet.”
Other nearby hubs for burlesque include Washington, D.C., Roanoke and Richmond. Burlesque has been hosted at various venues in the Valley, such as Court Square Theater, but Three Notch’d Valley Collab House is home for Skullhand Productions and Delivering The Goods.
Cara Walton is a Harrisonburg photographer who has taken photos for shows produced by Boustier for several years. Beyond her ability to bring national talents to Harrisonburg, Walton said the safe space at Skullhand Productions venues is a masterful attraction that need not be overlooked.
“[Sindi] has worked to foster relationships of mutual respect and support among women and men in the area who want to perform. She has also worked to bring talented performers into the area. Sara is well-respected and talented in her own right,” Walton said. “She works to form relationships that are mutually beneficial between talented performers and helps to build people up.”
Howard credits Boustier and The Judy Chops for cultivating a space for the art style in Harrisonburg. He said the primary misconception he hears is that burlesque reduces performers to sexual objects, but burlesque is a celebration of individuality and craftsmanship.
“Burlesque hearkens back to a bygone era, but it’s still very much a living, evolving art form, and though it can be a little risque, it is ultimately empowering to many ladies. I have tons of friends in the burlesque community, and they are some of the most amazing, strong, independent women I know,” Howard said. “These ladies are hardworking artists planning routines, making costumes and they go out there on stage and exude amazing confidence. I think most people have a narrow view of burlesque, but as sexy as it can be, it’s ultimately empowering.”
The first show of 2020 was on Feb. 23 and the next show will be on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Three Notch’d. Attendees must be at least 18. Admission for Delivering The Goods is either $5 or an item for donation. Acceptable donations include first aid supplies and toiletries.
