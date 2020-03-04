LURAY — Standing at midcourt midway through the third quarter of the Region 2B girls basketball championship with her hands rested on her hips, Brynlee Burrill may have been the only person composed in the Spotswood High School gym Saturday.
As fans from both Luray and Strasburg roared in both excitement and frustration toward the officials, players from both teams let the intensity of the moment show through their uncharacteristic miscues on the court. Through it all, it was the Bulldogs junior that was relaxed with a knowing grin across her face.
"They always say I’m the calming aspect of the team," Burrill said. "I honestly feel kind of honored to be the glue that holds them all together at times.”
As Luray prepares to take on Poquoson on Friday in the Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. at Page County High School, it is in large part due to the countless sacrifices Burrill has made throughout the season.
As a three-year starter at the point guard position, Burrill's experience is pivotal for a Bulldogs team that has just one senior. After going through the pains of a four-win season during her first year on varsity, the newfound success is especially sweet for both her and Luray coach Joe Lucas.
“It’s huge," Lucas said of Burrill's influence. "She’s going to be the first four-year starter that I’ve had. We got our butts kicked her freshman year. She was able to stick around through that and be part of us getting better and better every single year. She’s been the one that’s been here from the start.”
That dedication to the Bulldogs program shouldn't be surprising considering the all-around role she's played for them this season.
On most squads around the Bull Run District, Burrill could make a case as the best player on the floor. With sophomore Emilee Weakley carrying a majority of the scoring load for Luray, however, Burrill accepts a true point guard role.
“I know scoring isn’t my main focus when I’m playing," Burrill said. "I’m just trying to give my team everything they need and be the leader. It helps with the younger ones when they’re kind of down. I have a lot of confidence now that I’ve been here for so long.”
Burrill has consistently filled the stat sheet this season and earned a reputation as one of the better all-around players in her area. Whether its rebounds, assists, steals or blocks, the 5-foot-8 junior has had big nights in each category.
“It’s pivotal," Lucas said. "She is sort of a calming presence, too. This is her third year playing point guard, so she’s grown up a lot. She’s really mature and really smart. She’s one of the kids who has sort of taken a back seat. On other teams, she could probably score a lot more, but she just does what we need her to do. She comes up big in big moments like she did the other night.”
Against the Rams in the regional championship game, though, it was Burrill's scoring ability that changed the course of the game. The Bulldogs trailed by 10 at the half, but an 11-point third quarter from Burrill helped change Luray's fortunes and ultimately led them to the come-from-behind victory.
It was the Bulldogs' first regional championship win since 2014. Burrill said it all started because of a pep talk with her brother, Brayden, at halftime.
“Me and my brother are really close, especially when it comes to basketball," Burrill said. "He’s always been my hype person. We talk about basketball together and about what I did right and wrong after the games. He came up to me on Saturday and was like, ‘You need to shoot the ball. I’m tired of it. Shooters shoot. You need to shoot.’ He just hypes me up. Whenever I look at him, I see him cheering for me and that means a lot.”
The versatile role Burrill plays for Luray stretches from the court to the locker room, where she is a captain and a well-respected leader for a young squad.
“Brynlee is just always there," Bulldogs sophomore guard Averie Alger said. "She lifts us up, always the one that tells us we can do this. She’s just a great leader. Just seeing someone that has different experience and knows more about it. It definitely helps us.”
Lucas added: “She’s vocal when she needs to be, but she’s just really good with the younger girls. She does a good job keeping their spirits up. On the floor, she’s really, really smart and has a high basketball IQ. She can get us where we need to be and get us in the right spots.”
Since a loss to Strasburg on Jan. 10, the Bulldogs have won 17 straight and now sit at a remarkable 27-1 on the year. With just one senior on their roster, Burrill admitted that the success has caught everyone by surprise.
“It wasn’t expected," Burrill said. "Everyone was coming up to us and being like, ‘Next year, you guys are going to be really good.’ We were like, ‘Yeah, next year will be good. But this year, too.’”
Weakley has deservedly received a lot of praise this season for her unique scoring ability and knack for getting to the charity stripe at will. But there's no doubt when talking to the Luray players that Burrill has been just as important.
“We all kind of feed off each other," Burrill said. "I know I’m very comfortable with being the one that has to step up and do it, but they all have the ability to. They’re all very good. It just comes with age and confidence. They’ll get there when they need to.”
The Bulldogs have certainly needed Burrill this postseason. Luray has won back-to-back games by just one point each, including a buzzer-beating win over rival Page County in the regional semifinals that clinched a state berth and kept its season alive.
“It’s kind of made us very anxious," Burrill said. "We always tell our fans we need to keep them our toes because we’ll be blowing a team out by 20 and then the game will end up being close."
Those games have brought anxiety and uneasiness to the Luray players, coaches, fans and everyone around the program. That's clear from the passion displayed each night they've suited up for a contest and the packed gyms in support.
But there's been one consistent theme in it all — Burrill's calming presence.
And if the Bulldogs are going to capture a state championship this season in a sure-to-be hectic scene in Richmond, it'll be the junior's peaceful reassurance that'll take them as far as they want to.
"Honestly, it doesn’t make it any more special, but it makes it more exciting for everyone," Burrill said with a smile. "We always make it interesting. For sure.”
