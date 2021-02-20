GATE CITY — It’s safe to say the bus ride back to Luray was a good time for the Bulldogs.
“It is going to be very rowdy,” Luray senior Brynlee Burill said. “We are not going to shut up the whole time.”
They had reason for that jubilation, after the Bulldogs overcame the loss of their best player in the final minutes and still rallied past Gate City to claim the VHSL Class 2 state championship with a 61-56 win over the defending champion Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon at Gate City Middle School.
“It is hard to get there the first time and being able to come back and being able to play for a second chance to win is really big for us,” Gate City head coach Kelli Houseright said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team and I am just really glad that we were able to make it here.”
Luray (13-0), which posted a 42-2 record over the last two seasons, lost to Gate City in last year’s state championship game played in Richmond. This one was played six hours from their Page County home.
“I think it is even better that it is on their home court, but it feels really good,” Burill said. “It is my senior year and it is the best way I could end my basketball career.”
Gate City (17-2) used a 20-4 third quarter run to overcome a 12-point halftime deficit, and still led 51-48 after Luray junior standout Emilee Weakley fouled out with 3:25 left in the game. She had 27 points for the Bulldogs, including 19 in the first half that resulted in a 32-20 lead.
“No. 1 [Weakley] is a great player and her fouling out was definitely big for us, but they had players come in and step up in her position and that was really big for them,” Gate City senior Sarah Thompson said. “They are just a really good team.”
Lexie Vile came off the bench for Weakley, connecting for two free throws and then drove to the basket for a 52-51 lead. Gate City’s Macey Mullins added a free throw to tie the score at 52 before Burill hit two free throws and Kayli Dunn followed with a layup to tie the score at 54 with 1:37 left to play.
Burill then made key plays on consecutive possessions, swiping a pair of Gate City passes and dashing to the other end for layups to put the Bulldogs up 58-54 with 39 seconds left in the game.
“Something just like clicked in me and I was like you have got to get going,” said Burill, whose Bulldogs won just four games during her freshman campaign. “I wasn’t playing to my full potential the whole game and I just stepped up at the end, I knew I needed to.”
Houseright admitted that the third quarter run, which saw Thompson score seven of her 19 points, may have taken some of the energy the Blue Devils needed late in the game. Thompson was held scoreless in the final period, while Mullins and Riley Houseright – both of whom had 11 points for Gate City – combined for 12 of the Blue Devils’ 16 points in the fourth.
“I think so. We came out in the third quarter and just played as hard as we could and it gassed us in the fourth quarter, but at the same time we still had some opportunities to win and we just came up short and that is just the way things go,” Houseright said. “Everything happens for a reason, we always try to look at it that way and hats off to them. They came down here and played well and deserved it.”
Gate City’s narrowed the margin to 59-56 on an offensive putback by Houseright with 12.2 seconds on the clock, but Jaidyn McClung added two free throws to provide Luray with the final margin.
Amber Thorpe had nine points for Luray on a trio of 3-pointers, the last of which cut the fourth quarter margin to 49-48 right before Weakley fouled out.
“This is so special, they are as good as advertised,” Luray head coach Joe Lucas said. “They made the run there in the third quarter and we could have very easily folded. That is the exact situation that happened last year, they made a big run in the third quarter and we never climbed back into it.
“It is so special and they are so good. Thompson is legit so I am just happy for our kids, they battled.”
Thus ended what could go down as the most bizarre season in VHSL history, from schedules shortened to a precious few games, no more than 25 spectators allowed in gyms and the daily issues of dealing with COVID-19.
“It is definitely not the outcome that we wanted, but I seriously couldn’t thank my teammates or my coaches enough for the best four years of my life being able to play for Gate City,” said Thompson, who will play next at East Tennessee State. “We came out here and we left everything we had out here on the court and that is really all you can ask for.
“I am proud of all my teammates and I am just grateful we were able to be in the position we were.”
Luray had a few fans along for the ride, and they greeted the Bulldogs outside by playing ‘Who Let the Dogs Out” in preparation for a road trip home that may not have seemed so long after all.
“That was almost a six-hour ride for us,” Lucas said. “We said that ride is either going to be really miserable on the way back or really fun on the way back. I am just glad we were able to get it done.”
