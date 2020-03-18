Government recommendations for gathering sizes have dropped from 100 people to 50 and down to 10 within days, and businesses are taking various approaches to remain open while ensuring customers feel safe or closing doors until the unforeseeable all-clear. Here's a list of what organizations are changing business practices or shutting down during the pandemic.
- Friendly City Dance Room will not be holding community classes or events until the week of March 30. The dance room is still offering personal lessons, at a discounted rate and can be contacted to schedule.
- New Market Area Library is closed and will not reopen until further notice. Accrual of overdue fees is suspended indefinitely.
- Shenandoah Yoga is moving yoga classes online.
- Virginia Quilt Museum is closed until March 31.
- Massanutten Regional Library closed all branches through March.
- Agora Downtown Market is closed for the week of March 16-22.
- Arts Council of the Valley administrative offices, Smith House Galleries and Court Square Theater are closed through March 27.
- All Virginia Military Institute (VMI) museums, including the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market and the Stonewall Jackson House in Lexington, will be closed through April 17.
- Mr. Sato Express is closed until April 1.
- Our Community Place is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch to provide food for homeless persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.