You might not get pinched, but green is in fashion this weekend as various venues kick off the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early today.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Old Hill Cider is bringing back the feel of fall with its staple apple cider donuts, granny smith apples coated in caramel and a tasting room exclusive, honey ginger hard cider, available by glass or growler. The holiday cider-maker’s special uses local honey, fresh ginger and Showalter Orchard apples.
From noon to 11 p.m., Brothers Craft Brewing is slinging a slew of brews and live tunes. On tap are a few lighter beers but majority dark drafts and Irish inspired brews, including Irish Creamer Drunken Mornings bourbon-barrel-aged maple bacon breakfast stout, Irish Red Ale and traditional dry Irish stout on nitro Galway Girl.
From 7-10 p.m., Jeremiah Brinkley is sharing acoustic country rock covers and original music at Brothers Craft Brewing with his band On The Brink. This evening is his first time performing at Brothers Craft Brewing, but he said he is eager to share his music about “hurt, heartache and the road to restoration,” at the taproom.
“I've only heard good things about Brothers. … They sound very hospitable to me, so I can’t wait,” Brinkley said. “We all have the things we go through, the places we go, the people we see inspire us, and that's kind of what I use. … A short answer as to why I started On The Brink would be because I love creating music and seeing the joy it brings. We are all different, yet we all connect through music.”
Logan Strawderman, co-owner of Lola’s Delicatessen, plans on attending a few events in the spirit of supporting business friends this weekend, but he said he usually keeps celebrations to the day-of. As a former Uber driver, Strawderman said he has seen partying leak into the week surrounding St. Paddy’s and is unsurprised that businesses are offering festivities before March 17.
“It's like no one has responsibility the next day. I mean good for them, but I think with Uber driving, I have seen the extension of holidays. … It's an extension of that weekend. So I could see that kind of effect is — start the party early and finish it when you die.”
Pale Fire Brewing’s award-winning Red Molly Irish ale’s art is debuting today with new merchandise and the design printed on pint glasses, free with an order of Red Molly. Cooking in the kitchen is a Jiggs dinner, complete with corned beef brisket with root vegetables, Guinness beef stew, bangers and mash and shepherd's pie. Keeping the food and drinks company, Irish Americana artist Ben-David Warner will play music from 7-10 p.m.
Susan Kramer, creative director at Pale Fire Brewing, began the early, green tradition last year and said other venues seem to be following suit.
“That seems like it’s what a lot of people are doing this year, I noticed a few events pop up,” Kramer said. “It might be one of the warmer St. Patrick’s Days we've had — middle of March, weather has been great recently.”
The Cracked Pillar in Bridgewater is celebrating with sales on green beer, Irish Car Bombs and music from Thieves of Burden from 7-10 p.m. Traditional grub like bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and a St. Paddy’s burger with mashed potatoes, Guinness gravy and a stout beer bun are also available for order.
