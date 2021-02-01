It has been more than two decades since a JMU men's basketball coach has been named the coach of the year in the Colonial Athletic Association.
But that could change in the next few weeks if the Dukes keep surging upward. JMU has won six of its seven games.
JMU was picked to finish ninth out of 10 teams in the official preseason poll prior to this season. But the Dukes are 9-5 overall and 4-1 in the CAA after a win at home Sunday over Drexel under first-year Coach Mark Byington.
This comes after four straight losing seasons under former Coach Louis Rowe, who was let go after last season. It may be a stretch, but Byington should earn consideration this season for the CAA honor.
And it should be no surprise that athletic director Jeff Bourne, who hired Byington, is pleased with how the former Salem High standout has fared.
"I think he's done a brilliant job," Bourne told the News-Record. "I think he and his staff have worked very hard to navigate a very difficult situation and I am very pleased with what I'm seeing on the court with regard to how our young men are performing and how they're developing. I think he's doing a remarkable job under the circumstances and I think he's going to be a very, very successful coach at JMU."
What makes the turnaround even more impressive is limited personal contact among members of the athletic department due to the pandemic and the protocols in place.
"I go to our games and I stay as far away as I can," said Bourne, a graduate of Bridgewater College. "I want to be the last person that's responsible for bringing a COVID bug near our team, but we do have constant dialogue and frequent dialogue about where the program is and what we're doing. Obviously, I don't get to spend the amount of time around them that I would if it weren't for these circumstances, but hopefully once we get through spring here, that's going to change, and I'll get my chance to be around the team and guys more."
After Rowe left, the team was hit by several transfers.
But Byington, 44, was able to convince Matt Lewis of Woodbridge to stay and that was huge.
The product of Bishop O'Connell in Arlington tested the NBA waters but decided to come back for his senior year.
The senior guard was the preseason player of the year in the CAA and is averaging 20.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game after scoring 15 in the CAA win over Drexel on a snowy Sunday in Harrisonburg.
The last time JMU won the CAA tournament was in 2013 under former Coach Matt Brady. But he was not picked as the coach of the year in the CAA - that went to Pat Skerry of Towson after he engineered the best one-season turnaround in NCAA history.
Byington was the head coach at Georgia Southern before taking over the JMU job last March.
He could face a challenge in top coaching honors from Bill Coen, the veteran mentor at Northeastern. The first-place Huskies are 7-1 in the CAA and split two games in Boston with JMU last month. Byington didn't make a trip to the NCAA tournament while at Georgia Southern.
Sherman Dillard, a former standout player at JMU, was the coach of the year in the CAA in 1999-2000 as the Dukes shared the regular-season title with George Mason. But No. 2 seed JMU was upset by No. 7 seed William & Mary in the CAA tourney in Richmond.
Dillard, from Bassett, is now on the coaching staff at the University of Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.