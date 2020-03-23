Mark Byington comes from an impressive basketball coaching tree.
The Salem native played at UNC Wilmington under Jerry Wainwright, who later became the head coach of a U.S. U-19 national team that included future NBA star Steph Curry.
Byington, 43, the new head coach at James Madison University, worked under Bobby Cremins at the College of Charleston and Pete Gillen at Virginia.
But Byington saved his best compliment for Brad Brownell, the head Clemson coach since 2010.
"Probably the best basketball mind I have been around," Byington said this past weekend.
So flashback to 1994 when Byington and Brownell both found themselves on the campus of UNC Wilmington.
"He was a bright guy. That was evident from the start," Brownell, 51, told me Monday. "His freshman year, I was his academic advisor."
Brownell, who grew up in hoop-crazy Indiana, arrived in Wilmington after being an assistant at the University of Evansville while Byington began his freshman season after turning down chances to play at several Virginia schools.
They put down roots in the hometown of Michael Jordan to be part of the first UNC Wilmington team under Wainwright, who got the head job at the Colonial Athletic Association school after being an assistant at Wake Forest. "I was looking to play a certain style," Wainwright said Monday of hiring Brownell. "I was looking for someone with a motion offense background."
Byington would go to Brownell's apartment as a freshman to talk about his academic progress. The new JMU coach would summarize his classes in less than four minutes but they were required to talk for at least five.
"It is funny to think how far he has come, how far I have come," Brownell said. "I am not surprised in the least the coaching career he has had and I am sure he will do well at JMU. Mark has done it the right way. He has worked his way up the business. We always keep in touch. Our teams scrimmaged this year" as Georgia Southern played at Clemson back in the fall.
Byington first played for the Seahawks at JMU on Feb. 11, 1995, as he scored seven points and UNC Wilmington won at the Convocation Center.
The head coaches in that game were Lefty Driesell for JMU and Wainwright for the Seahawks. They would overlap for just two seasons, as Driesell left after the 1995-96 season and a year later took over at Georgia State after going 159-111 at JMU.
Byington played very well in his two games as a senior against the Dukes.
He had 16 points and six assists on Jan. 17, 1998 as the Seahawks crushed JMU 73-42 in North Carolina.
In the rematch a few weeks later in Harrisonburg, he had 19 points as UNC Wilmington won 54-45 on Feb. 2, 1998 before a crowd listed as 4,000.
"Mark could really shoot the ball," Brownell recalls.
"The fact he spent time in the CAA was very important," JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. "He flourished there."
Brownell recalls the "Electric Zoo" atmosphere at JMU as the best in the CAA.
"We always said JMU had the best band in the league," Brownell said. "That band would be there right by your bench. It was a fun place to play, it was a great place to coach. There was great energy in the building. That is what you want: energy in the building."
JMU hopes that happens again under Byington, who has a master's degree from Virginia and once considered being a professor.
But now the career path is clear: coaching. "We were glad he took that direction," Bourne noted.
Now JMU and its search committee can only hope the direction is straight up the CAA standings with the new Atlantic Union Bank Center opening in the fall.
"My plan is to win immediately," Byington said.
There certainly wasn't a lot of winning the past four years under Louis Rowe, who parted ways with JMU two weeks ago. In Rowe's last game, at the CAA tournament in Washington, D.C., UNC Wilmington athletic director Jimmy Bass sat in the stands with Tom Yeager - the former CAA commissioner whose children, Kyle and Hallie, both graduated from JMU.
Less than two weeks later Bass named Takayo Siddle the head coach for the Seahawks while Byington was introduced via conference call to the media Saturday.
The former Salem High standout, who wasn't recruited by Driesell and JMU, has plenty of work to do. JMU was last in the 10-team CAA this past season.
In the past 35 years, only two of seven head coaches at JMU have posted a winning record. And both of them lasted at least eight seasons: Driesell and Matt Brady, who was 139-127 from 2008-16.
JMU - from Bourne to senior vice president Charlie King to president Jonathan Alger - certainly hope Byington could be the third person on that list since Lou Campanelli took his three NCAA appearances and left for California in 1985.
"I think JMU is lucky," Brownell said of landing Byington. But can the Dukes get back to the winning ways of the 1990s? That will take more than luck.
