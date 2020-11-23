Mark Byington was playing for UNC-Wilmington as a junior at the Richmond Coliseum in the CAA tournament went he went up for a shot he had made hundreds of times.
But this time he landed funny and he said one of the referees almost immediately told an athletic trainer he had heard the left knee pop.
"It was against American in the quarterfinals and I tore my ACL," Byington told me. "I remember it vividly. I tried to do an in and out dribble I had done maybe a thousand times. I knew right away" it was bad.
After the injury, Byington was encouraged by UNC-W teammates to ease his way back into playing form. So what happened at Midnight Madness in 1997 before his last season in Wilmington?
“He was the first guy in the (layup) line and that is something I will never forget: he did a tomahawk dunk" before boisterous fans at Trask Coliseum, recalls former college teammate Danny Dahl.
"I was not a fan of the dunk. It was a statement," Jerry Wainwright, his former UNC-W coach, said Monday. "He deserved to make a statement."
That approach carries over to coaching for Byington, who makes his debut with James Madison at home Wednesday against Division II Limestone College of South Carolina.
"It is going to be unlike any other year," Byington said. "And that's an understatement."
Despite the challenges, with JMU pegged by some to finish last in the CAA, the former teammates of Byington feel certain he will succeed in Harrisonburg.
"Nobody is going to beat him on the recruiting trail," says Dahl, now a successful financial advisor in Wilmington. "He works non-stop."
This demeanor is backed up by childhood friend Kevin Garst, as the two grew up in the same Woodbridge neighborhood of Salem in southwest Virginia.
"I have a pretty good history with Mark," Garst told me last week. "He grew up one street behind me."
The Byington house was on Old Mill Drive while Garst lived on Millstream. Garst's first-grade teacher at South Salem Elementary was Byington's mother, Trula.
The two boys would roam the neighborhood looking for boys - and girls - to play whatever sport was in season.
"We would get eight or 10 kids and play whatever sport it was," Garst said.
"It was not just the boys; the girls would be out there playing tackle football," said Byington, the youngest of three brothers. "It was wild. Salem is sports crazy. It fit me, it fit my family. It is blue-collar. People work, they embrace work."
The middle son, brother Chris, taught Mark a lot about hoops with one-on-one games in the driveway.
It was clear that Byington was the leader of the neighborhood band.
"He was so much better than everybody else. Eventually he was going to figure out a way to win," Garst recalls. "He was always super competitive. He was drawing plays in the dirt" in football games.
"He was always looking for a challenge," Garst adds. "It was pretty obvious he was going to be a pretty good coach."
"I was extremely competitive. I would play any sport at any time," Byington recalls.
Byington, one year older than Garst, was teammates with his friend on the varsity basketball team for two seasons at Salem High. They won a state title in 1994 under head coach Charlie Morgan, whose brother Richard played hoops at Salem High and at the University of Virginia.
Charlie Morgan was teammates at the former Andrew Lewis High School in Salem with Billy Sample, the first JMU product to make the Major Leagues.
It was Richard Morgan, who would score 1,540 points for the Cavaliers from 1985-89, that Byington said was one of the two athletes in town that he grew up following the most. The other one was Charlie Hammersley, a standout athlete at Andrew Lewis.
The only two Division I boys basketball players to come out of Salem High are Richard Morgan and Byington.
After graduating in 1994, Byington headed to UNC-Wilmington and played there for Wainwright during an era the Seahawks were perennial contenders in the CAA.
Garst played basketball at Division III Hampden-Sydney and saw his college career come to end with an ankle injury his senior year in the national title game. Garst played at Hampden-Sydney for Tony Shaver, the former coach at William & Mary.
Garst has remained friends to this day with Byington, who was named the head coach at JMU this spring after a successful stint at Georgia Southern.
Not to be overlooked, Garst became the head coach for the boys' basketball team at Salem High and won a state title in 2013. He stepped down earlier this month after 14 seasons, citing health concerns for his family during the pandemic.
Garst, who still teaches at Salem, took his team last season to Radford as the Highlanders hosted Byington and Georgia Southern. Garst was also in the stands at the Convocation Center at JMU when Byington and UNC-Wilmington played here his freshman year.
The two keep in touch - though not in person or as much since the pandemic hit in March just before Byington came to Harrisonburg.
Dahl, his teammate in college, and Garst have no doubt Byington will succeed at JMU for a program that has made just one NCAA appearance this century.
Coming back from that injury in Richmond some 23 years ago was just the beginning.
"I took it as a challenge," Byington said. "It was difficult; I never had to do anything like that before. At the same time, I wanted to get back and be stronger than ever."
Byington told me when he was young someone said his competitive nature would wear off when he got older - he said last week he would like to find that person because the prediction turned out to be false.
And since Byington likes a challenge, this coming season in the midst of a pandemic with a program that has had four losing seasons in a row should be a good one for him to tackle.
But I bet he will draw back on those days in the Woodbridge neighborhood of Salem to help him get through it.
