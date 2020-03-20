Mark Byington, the new men’s basketball coach at James Madison University, had been recruited out of Salem High to play his freshman year of college at UNC Wilmington when that school made a coaching change in 1994.
Jerry Wainwright, who had been an assistant at Wake Forest, took over for University of Richmond product Kevin Eastman.
“Coaching changes are extremely traumatic,” Wainwright told me Friday night from Oklahoma.
Wainwright approached Byington and asked the Virginia native if he wanted to stay at UNC Wilmington since the incoming freshman had been recruited by Eastman, who took a job at Washington State.
Byington, 43, decided to stay and was the only freshman for Wainwright that 1994-95 season.
“He was down the road in Salem. I asked if he wanted to stay. He had other options,” said Wainwright, an assistant coach this past season at Tulsa. “I told him he picked the school; he didn’t pick me. He stayed and had a great, great four-year career. He was a captain and a terrific player. It all worked out really well for both of us.”
A long-time coach, Wainwright notes that some of today’s Division I players transfer over such slights as not getting a pass from a teammate in practice. Perhaps that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but Wainwright’s point about Byington’s character is well taken.
“He has done a great job at Georgia Southern. I know he will do a great job there,” Wainwright said. “I probably talk to him two or three times a week. I am really proud of how he has developed. He is a grinder. He has shown what he can do. He is not a trainee; he is a seasoned coach.”
“Mark Byington is the total package to lead JMU men’s basketball team,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement.
Joe Browning, the Senior Associate Athletic Director at UNC Wilmington, has been at the school for 33 years, including the four when Byington was there. Mark “was well-liked by his teammates. He was a great student-athlete and was one of our 3-point shooters,” Browning told me Friday night. “It is a great opportunity for him.”
He becomes the third Virginia native to be the head coach for the JMU men in the last 25 years. Norfolk’s Lefty Driesell guided the program from 1988-1996 while former Madison hoop star Sherman Dillard, who played at Bassett High School near Martinsville, was at the helm from 1997-2004.
In Byington, the Dukes didn’t go with someone who has taken a team to the NCAA tournament. The closest the former Virginia and Virginia Tech assistant coach got at Georgia Southern was a trip to the CBI in 2017.
His teams have won at least 20 games in each of the past three years. That is the nearly the opposite of former JMU coach Louis Rowe, who parted ways with JMU earlier this month after four straight losing seasons.
The Dukes have made just one NCAA appearance this century and just two since the 1980s. Attendance has fallen from about 3,600 per game about six seasons ago to around 2,100 this past year.
Not since Driesell roamed the sidelines have the Dukes had a charismatic head coach who brought star appeal to Harrisonburg.
Ralph Sampson, who told the News-Record Thursday he had an interest in the job, was certainly a long shot for the post. But boy, wouldn’t it have been fun to have watched that.
Now the reins belong to Byington, who doesn’t bring an NBA or even Harrisonburg pedigree to the job. But JMU wants something more important: a winning program with increased interest.
We shall see if this hire turns out better than the last one four years ago.
