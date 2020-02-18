With the madness of March just a couple weeks away, the possibility of the Colonial Athletic Association landing two teams in the women’s NCAA Tournament is real.
It won’t be easy as James Madison and Drexel are currently both bubble teams, but UNC Wilmington coach Karen Barefoot is a believer in both programs.
She said after facing the pair that sit at the top of the CAA standings - along with three ACC teams - she believes both the Dukes and the Dragons are worthy of a bid.
“JMU and Drexel are among the top in the country,” Barefoot said. “That’s what makes this conference very special. They have established themselves at the top and have a great resume of non-conference games and have proven themselves to win some big games. Both teams know how to win.”
Drexel (18-6, 11-1 CAA) sits a game ahead of JMU (19-4, 10-2) in the CAA standings after beating the Dukes in Philadelphia earlier this season. The teams are set for a rematch at JMU in a week and a half.
James Madison enters this weekend’s road trip to Northeastern and Hofstra with an RPI ranking of No. 42 while the Dragons are No. 49. ESPN’s latest bracketology breakdown predicts Drexel earning the CAA’s automatic bid and lists JMU as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA field. High Post Hoops, on the other hand, predicts both the Dukes and the Dragons making the NCAA Tourney.
JMU’s overall resume is a bit of a mixed bag. The Dukes have a Top 50 RPI victory against Central Florida and have the potential to pick up another against Drexel. In the meantime, JMU fans should be rooting for some of the Dukes' early-season opponents.
JMU beat St. John’s and Villanova out of the Big East. The Red Storm currently sit at No. 66 in the RPI while the Wildcats are No. 100.
Best case scenario for the Dukes as they hope to collect “quality wins” in the eyes of the selection committee would be if St. John’s could climb into the Top 50 with Villanova (also one of Drexel’s best non-conference victories) remaining in the Top 100.
The Dukes also took it to Liberty, which sits in second place in the Atlantic Sun with an RPI of 106. Robert Morris is also poised to win the Northeastern Conference and sits at No. 128 in the RPI. One of both of those teams continuing to climb would be good news for Sean O’Regan’s team.
Other teams on JMU’s schedule have simply let the Dukes down. Georgetown, usually a solid Power Five program, is near the bottom of the Big East with an RPI of 247.
Barefoot’s UNCW squad returned four of its top five scorers after earning the No. 3 seed in last year’s CAA Tournament. But after coming out on the wrong side of several close games, the Seahawks are 5-17 against Division I competition with an RPI of 270. Towson, an NCAA Tournament team a year ago, was expected to be in the mix with JMU and Drexel but has an RPI of just 171.
As the Dukes look for quality wins in the Top 50 and Top 100, perhaps their most impressive performance of the season came in a loss. JMU held a 19-point fourth-quarter lead against Maryland, which has surged to No. 3 in the RPI. But the Terrapins rallied to escape Harrisonburg with a two-point victory.
Three of JMU’s four losses have come to teams currently in the Top 50 and the Dukes have avoided any of what the selection committee deems “bad losses.” But if the JMU fails to win the CAA Tournament it will likely mean another year of anxiously waiting to find out just how the committee views its mid-major resume.
Regardless, the Dukes have at least a few believers out there.
“JMU is scary because when they are working on all cylinders they are the most dangerous team,” Barefoot said. “They are the team that, to me, beat Maryland. Even though Maryland ended up pulling out that game, JMU took it at them and showed me they are that kind of team.”
KEEPING GOOD COMPANY
JMU freshman Kiki Jefferson was named the CAA Rookie of the Week after putting up 33 points and 14 rebounds in two games last week. Jefferson has won the award seven times this season, the second-most in conference history behind only former Delaware and current Washington Mystics superstar Elena Delle Donne.
Delle Donne won the award 10 times for the Blue Hens during the 2009-10 season.
“Kiki is a basketball player,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I can’t gush enough over Kiki, how she played and who she is as a person. She’s putting consistent effort together as a player. She’s been a huge part of the reason I think we are playing so well.”
Jefferson and fellow JMU freshman Rayne Tucker have combined to win rookie of the week eight times. That matches the total of current JMU seniors Kamiah Smalls and Lexie Barrier four years ago. Smalls won the award six times as a freshman while Barrier took it home twice.
