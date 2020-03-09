CAA Men's Basketball Championship

Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Saturday

First Round

No. 9 Drexel 66, No. 8 UNCW 55

No. 7 Elon 63, No. 10 James Madison 61

Sunday

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Hofstra 61, No. 9 Drexel 43

No. 5 Delaware 79, No. 4 College of Charleston 67

No. 7 Elon 68, No. 2 William & Mary 63

No. 6 Northeastern 72, No. 3 Towson 62

Monday

Semifinals

No. 1 Hofstra 75, No. 5 Delaware 61

No. 7 Elon vs. No. 6 Northeastern, late

Today

Championship

Hofstra vs. Elon-Northeastern winner, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

CAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Schar Center, Elon, N.C.

Wednesday

First Round

No. 8 Charleston vs. No. 9 UNCW, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Elon vs. No. 10 Hofstra, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Drexel vs. Charleston-UNCW winner, noon

No. 4 Towson vs. No. 5 Northeastern, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 James Madison vs. Elon-Hofstra winner, 5 p.m.

No. 3 William & Mary vs. No. 6 Delaware, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Winners of first two games from Thursday, 2 p.m.

Winners of last two games from Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

