2020 Hecules Tires CAA Men's Basketball Championship

Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

TODAY

No. 8 UNCW vs. No. 9 Drexel, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Elon vs. No. 10 James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Hofstra vs. UNCW-Drexel winner, noon

No. 4 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 Delaware, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 William & Mary vs. Elon-James Madison winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Towson vs. No. 6 Northeastern, 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Semifinals

Winners of first two games from Sunday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Winners of last two games from Sunday, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

TUESDAY

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

