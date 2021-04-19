It would have been understandable if the interest started fading.
For Harrisonburg guard Mariah Cain, a junior, the past year has been a difficult and frustrating journey at times as she's dealt with her AAU season with Elevate Elite getting canceled prematurely last summer and then her high school team opting out of the 2020-21 season completely due to COVID-19 concerns.
So naturally, loyalty means something to the 5-foot-9 silky-smooth scorer. And earlier this month, Cain showcased that same faithfulness back as she verbally committed to Radford — the same program that offered her first Division I scholarship back in August — and will play at the highest level of the college game.
“They had the most interest in me for my whole AAU season and throughout when I didn’t play," Cain said. "That’s what kept me on board with them. They treated me like family, even though I wasn’t part of their family yet. That was a big plus for me. I needed a school that would have the most interest in me and I had that same interest in them. That’s what drove me toward committing."
The Highlanders are coached by Mike McGuire, who personally called Cain to extend the offer in August and his lead assistant is former James Madison and Turner Ashby standout Nikki Newman, who also played a role in the recruitment.
Elevate Elite coach Bruno Corras, whose team is sponsored by Adidas and considered one of the top programs in the country, spoke highly of Cain.
“Trust me," Corras told the Daily News-Record in August. "Just in the last couple of months, her growth has been tremendous. Playing in high school, the pace is slower. She had to get used to speeding up her game. Once she started doing that, she just took off. Playing with other Division I players helped her. The game is so much quicker and I think it’s really helped her for the long term.”
With the Blue Streaks sitting out the 2020-21 season and AAU options limited during the winter, Cain said she relied heavily on Corras to help her recruitment.
It paid off and although the Harrisonburg guard has now found her future home, she said she's eager for more time on the AAU circuit to keep getting better.
“I’ve had to use old film and travel basketball has been helpful a lot," Cain said of the keys to getting noticed. "Our season got cut short a little bit last year, but we’re hoping to have a full season this summer and that will help a lot.”
Cain is a two-time first-team Valley District selection. She also was named to the All-Region 5D second team after the 2019-20 season and became the unquestioned leader for a HHS team that was the youngest in the city/county.
As a sophmore, she averaged a team-leading 16.0 points along with 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.5 steals and one block per game. Defensively, she was often given the assignment of guarding the opposing team's best wing player.
“It’s a big relief off everybody in my family’s shoulders," Cain said of her commitment. "We put a lot of time, money and effort into high school basketball, travel basketball, making sure I’m here and there and practicing regularly. It’s paid off with a free education and I get to keep playing basketball in college.”
Before she departs to join the Highlanders, Cain still has a year with the Streaks.
Harrisonburg hired Tracy Harding last summer as its new girls' basketball coach, but never got a chance to play its first game under her due to COVID-19.
Now, Cain said she'll show the same type of loyalty to Harding and the Blue Streaks girls basketball program that Radford and McGuirre have shown her.
“I want to enjoy my senior year, but I also want to help my teammates," Cain said. "I’d like to have a really good season with our new coach and start off with a strong year for her. We’d love to have a really good year for Harrisonburg.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.