Music and culture have no expiration date. To bridge the generational gap of accessibility to baroque and orchestral styles of music, musicians of the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival are sharing contemporary twists to classics for audiences of all ages to enjoy.
On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community is throwing a Bach Birthday Bash to celebrate the late composer’s legacy with a free cantata.
David McCormick, festival executive director and violinist, may have discovered the secret to encourage children to explore orchestral music.
“Well, for one thing, we have birthday cake,” he said with a grin. “There will be more accessible pieces, shorter things and light, classical items. It's definitely a little bit on the lighthearted side. This concert will be shorter and have things that you might get your toe tapping to. It requires a little less attention than a full orchestra concert.”
For the past two years, VMRC and the festival have partnered for a similar occasion called Bach for the Ages, but it was hosted later in the spring around Mother’s Day. Because Johann Sebastian Bach’s birthday is March 31, the organizations decided move the first show of the season.
Zachary Nafziger is a visual artist in Harrisonburg whose father, Kenneth, began the the festival 27 years ago. Growing up surrounded by music and as a father himself now, Nafziger said teaching children to respect and learn from the arts is invaluable for their growth and society overall.
“Our society is based on instant gratification. Art and music in the education system take a back seat to almost everything else and are generally the first to have budget cuts, which both directly and indirectly has led to less appreciation or respect for either in the real world. If it’s never taught to be appreciated or respected then it never will be,” he said.
David Berry has been a pianist for the festival for the past three summers and participated in the intergenerational music event the previous two years. While unable to join this year’s cantata, Berry said imparting the wisdom and intricacy of Bach’s music to children is vital to them appreciating music in everyday life, not reserved for special occasions.
“Bach is one of the most timeless composers in all of music. I think his music is on so many different levels engaging; there's a sheer beauty to the music itself. Bach music is very intellectually stimulating. There's so many relationships in how he puts his music together mathematically,” Berry said. “Music inhabited every part of his life, not just one corner, so to present it in a way that is accessible for kids … helps them understand music is a regular part of life that should be celebrated that way.”
From 2 to 3 p.m., the concert will feature light, modern compositions from violinist McCormick, soprano Susan Gouthro and pianist Jeremiah Padilla. The cantata will take place in the VMRC Detwiler Auditorium at 1501 Virginia Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.