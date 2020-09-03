The City of Harrisonburg named Deputy Police Chief Gabriel Camacho interim police chief, according to a Thursday press release.
Camacho takes over for Chief Eric English, who departs the city on Sept. 12 to become Henrico County's police chief.
“This is a huge honor and responsibility, which I welcome," Camacho said in a statement. "Chief English, the Harrisonburg Police Department and the City of Harrisonburg have welcomed me with open arms."
English has been chief since September 2018. He created the position of deputy chief and hired Camacho in December.
Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey's Camden County Police Department on Oct. 1 after 25 years of service.
City Manager Eric Campbell said Camacho experience has shined since arriving in the Friendly City.
“Interim Chief Camacho has brought a mixture of experience and professionalism to our city that has greatly benefited our police department as they work to better serve our residents,” Campbell said in a statement. "As interim chief, I know he will remain motivated and dedicated to making Harrisonburg a better place for all who call it home, and he will strive to make the Harrisonburg Police Department and all of its officers the absolute best they can be as we work to be the department our community needs us to be.”
During his career in New Jersey, Camacho was among a group of officers credited with reducing crime in Camden.
He was an officer with Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994. He was among the first hired in the newly-formed police force that — over the years — significantly reduced the murder and violent crime rate.
Camacho said the key to policing is reaching out and bonding with community members.
“This is truly an amazing community to serve," Camacho said. "I am excited in the opportunity to continue the mission of the Harrisonburg Police Department in partnering with our community on not only reducing crime and problem solving but improving the quality of life. This can only be accomplished by building bridges and continually strengthening those bridges through positive relationships with the community.”
Last week, Camacho launched HPD's Spanish Facebook page in an attempt to build bridges with the Hispanic community.
