It can be hard to be a young female interested in a traditionally male-dominated field and feel like you don’t know how to get started.
When Lt. Erin Stehle, the public education officer for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, found out five years ago that at the time approximately only 8% of jobs in fire and rescue were done by women, she wanted to do more to encourage young women to go into first responder fields.
“I wanted them to look at the fire department and see themselves,” Stehle said. She knew HFD had the money, supplies and resources to do something, and she and other female first responders started Camp LIT.
Camp LIT stands for leadership, integrity and trailblazer. It is for young women ages 14 to 16, and this week marked the fourth time it has been offered as a collaboration between the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The camp was not offered in 2020 due to COVID-19.
About 20 girls applied for the camp, which teaches about first responder careers and empowerment and leadership, and they spent this week seeing demonstrations, hearing from women in law enforcement and fire and rescue, and participating in activities to get a sense of what these careers entail, Stehle said.
The age range for Camp LIT was chosen because at 16 children can begin volunteering with certain fire departments and fire and rescue organizations in the area, and they can also choose to start a program at Massanutten Technical Center.
“We want to cover thoroughly the foundation of what we do most often” in order to give young women a clear picture of what these jobs entail so they can make decisions now rather than later, Stehle said.
And while Camp LIT aims to be an in for young women to go into the fire and rescue and law enforcement fields, it is also focused on building each other up and empowering them.
“When you’re a woman out there in a male-dominated field, you can feel like the weight and expectation of all women is on your shoulders,” Stehle said. “There is power in more voices.”
Camp LIT also doesn’t shy away from the realities of being a woman in a male-dominated field, said Fiona Albertson, the fire and life safety technician for the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Department.
For example, young women learn how to force open a door with different strategies than a male firefighter might to make up for the difference in upper body strength.
“There are different ways to accomplish physical tasks,” Albertson said. In the end it shouldn’t be a physical limitation that holds young women back from pursuing careers as first responders, she said. “If they have the inner strength to fulfill those dreams, that’s what we want.”
Destiny Hitt, an almost 15-year-old student at the Berea Christian School in Harrisonburg, said she applied for Camp LIT because she had an interest in becoming a firefighter or law enforcement officer.
Prior to the camp, Hitt said, she had no practical experience about either career. She said she most enjoyed learning about search and rescue and simulating how to crawl into a building on fire to retrieve an occupant.
“But really everything has been interesting,” Hitt said.
After almost a week at Camp LIT, Hitt said it has confirmed that this is what she wants to do as a future career.
