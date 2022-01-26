Greg Campbell, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, has been appointed director of the Virginia Department of Aviation, the department announced Monday.
Campbell, who served as the executive director of the Weyers Cave airport since 1992, was appointed to his new role by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who took office Jan. 15. Campbell’s first day is Feb. 14.
A self-described aviation enthusiast from a young age, Campbell said he is looking forward to joining the department. He has worked closely with professionals in the department for over 30 years, he said.
Campbell said his goal is to further the mission of the Virginia Department of Aviation to develop, promote and advance aviation in the commonwealth.
“The goal is to do everything we can to make Virginia’s aviation system the best in the country,” Campbell said.
Campbell said SVRA has accomplished a lot over the years, but he was especially proud of the capital improvements made at the facility.
Looking forward, Campbell said there is a lot of new technology entering the aviation field, like the implementation of new electric aircraft and drone-type operations.
“[We’ll be] planning for those and help ensure not only to be ready for those operations, but that everything is integrated safely,” he said.
A Staunton native, Campbell was named airport manager of the year in 1996 and was selected as Aviation Person of the Year in 2012, according to a press release. He graduated from Bridgewater College with a degree in political science in 1991.
Campbell is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives and is a past president of the Virginia Airport Operators Council.
During his time at SVRA, Campbell promoted commercial air service for the Shenandoah Valley, led the commission’s 25 employees and oversaw all aspects of business and air service development, marketing, operations, public safety, finance and planning, and capital improvements, according to the release.
