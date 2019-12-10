A transcendent beauty that everyone can enjoy is how David McCormick, a freelance violinist specializing in music from the eras beginning with Bach and tracing back to the medieval period, describes classical music.
McCormick is a former participating soloist and executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, a musical event devoted to Bach, composed of 11 concerts in 8 days each summer in Harrisonburg. Tonight, artists of the Bach Festival are intertwining that 18th-century beauty with the classics of the holiday season — and some with an updated twist.
The Bach Festival has hosted its Christmas benefit concert for the past two years, featuring local participants of the main festival, which attracts musicians from across the nation.
This year’s show is a collection of solos, duos and trios between trumpeter Christine Ennis Carrillo, pianist David Berry and soprano Susan Gouthro.
McCormick said stereotypes surrounding classical music often make the genre feel inaccessible, but these concerts are meant to provide a family-friendly and palatable experience for everyone.
“I think there’s a misconception that classic musical is snooty, but I think really well-played or well-sung classical music can speak to a lot of different audiences and provide a lot of beauty and context in the world,” McCormick said.
Berry, a piano professor at Eastern Mennonite University and former soloist for the Bach Festival, performed last year’s December show as well, and he said each year’s new artists bring unique talents to the stage.
“Different people bring different gifts and skills, different music we love. We pick some of our favorites, so some are just tunes you have to listen to at Christmas, but we have all different arrangements,” Berry said. “Even if you went to last year’s, we do have different pieces but even the classic carols have some tweaks.”
Tonight, Berry is putting a New Orleans’ jazz spin to “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and a slow jazz ballad haze on “Silent Night” alongside Carrillo.
Gouthro, a student working toward her doctorate of musical arts in voice performance, pedagogy and literature at James Madison University, is a new addition to the festival, but she will be featured throughout the summer series. Gouthro’s professional opera career began in Kiel, Germany, so she selected three German carols for tonight’s show.
Guothro will also sing several classical arias, a Bach cantata and perform a trio alongside Berry and Carrillo to Handel’s “Let The Bright Seraphim.”
Berry said tonight’s show is an early sneak peak of the caliber of talent fans can expect for the summer festival in a more intimate setting.
“This is a nice way to continue to hear the Bach Festival musicians in a different context and up close and personal and the same level of quality in very different music,” Berry said. “Sort of get to know the musicians even better and sort of experience the music in a different way at this point of the year.”
Carrillo is the director of instrumental music and chair of the Department of Music at Bridgewater College, as well as an instructor at JMU. She is a frequent member of the trumpet section at the Bach Festival.
According to the Bach Festival’s website, the Virginia Commission for the Arts calls the musical event the “jewel in Harrisonburg’s crown.”
McCormick said last year’s holiday concert drew a crowd close to maximum capacity, so he encourages interested patrons to arrive early to the Martin Chapel in Eastern Mennonite University’s Seminary Building.
The show is free, with donations funding the festival’s 28th season. Music begins at 7:30 p.m., and there is a reception after the concert to meet with artists and enjoy light refreshments.
“It’s always just so much fun. I think just letting loose and having some fun and kind of laugh and have the audience participate together,” Berry said. “In celebration of the season, I just love that it’s such a fun concert. There’s serious concerts, and there are concerts that are pure fun, and this is one of those.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.