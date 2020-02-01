KEEZLETOWN — Young, old, experienced and novice archers are all invited to Bowhunters of Rockingham’s seventh annual St. Jude Benefit Shoot today.
Since 2014, the county’s chapter of bowhunters has raised proceeds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in an indoor 3D shooting event that allows shooting from 5 to 25 yards.
Tickets are being sold for $5 for a raffle throughout the day for a handcrafted red cedar table supplemented with yellow pine made from local lumber. Concessions will be available for sale, and all proceeds from food sales will go to the fundraiser.
Club President Robert Garber said the club raises nearly $1,000 each year at the all-day event, but participation is not required to donate and anyone may attend in support of the fundraiser.
“It’s a cool way the community and club come together to raise money for a good cause,” Garber said. “Even if they don’t want to raise a bow and just get a cheeseburger, that’ll go to St. Jude’s as well.”
While the St. Jude charity shoot was created in 2014, Bowhunters of Rockingham has a long history of giving back to the community. For years, the club donated funds to The Crushers’ Relay for Life team and local rescue squads. In more recent years, it turned to donate funds directly to cancer research and hosts an annual jamboree, which benefits the American Cancer Society.
In 2016, Dave Proctor, former club president and honoree of the Order of the Golden Feather by the Virginia Bowhunters Association, died of pancreatic cancer. The club has hosted memorial shoots in his honor.
Page County resident Karin Eppard has been a member of the club for 24 years. Originally opposed to hunting, Eppard she said began dabbling with bowhunting after meeting her husband, James Patrick, who is an award-winning shooter and also the maker of this year’s raffle prize.
Eppard said joining the club allowed her to fall in love with the sport both for the outdoor adventure as well as the family-friendly warmth members extend to attendees.
“We are very big into family and being able to help families stay together,” Eppard said. “There’s just such a need, and we feel that St. Jude’s is such a worthy cause. We want to do whatever we can.”
Today’s fundraiser is open for walk-in shooting from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3809 Longbow Road. Cash and checks dedicated to St. Jude Cancer Research Hospital will be accepted at the event, and the raffle winner will be announced tonight.
The club is located on approximately 80 acres of woodlands in Keezletown, and Bowhunters of Rockingham holds monthly outdoor 3D shoots and field/hunter shoots from March to September that are open to the public. For interested, inexperienced parties the club has a few pieces of equipment on-site.
Angela Shifflett attends club events to keep score and caddy for her husband, Carroll, because a spinal injury prevents her from shooting. She said she first learned about bowhunting through Western films and is fascinated by its history, but the members and community keep her coming for every occasion.
“The events our bow club has are really fun,” Shifflett said. “Our community is really a great place. Everyone that comes to our events is happy and eager to learn and get along with each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.