HARRISONBURG — A car crashed into the Water Street Parking Deck in Harrisonburg Friday afternoon.
Harrisonburg fire and police on the scene of a crash into the Water Street Parking Deck Friday afternoon. Unknown injuries at this time. @DNRnews pic.twitter.com/VlJ3QAe3uS— Kellen Stepler (@KellenStepler) February 25, 2022
At 4 p.m., Harrisonburg police and fire departments responded to the Water Street Parking Deck, near the intersection of Water Street and South Liberty Street, for a car crashing into the structure.
Two cars were involved in the crash and there were no injuries, according to a fire official. The building inspector was on scene to check the structure of the building and found it was still safe to occupy.
Police said the driver was not intoxicated.
Harrisonburg Police Lt. Charles Grubbs said a section of South Liberty Street at the intersection of Water Street will be shut down until firefighters take the wall down due to damage. Police continue to investigate.
