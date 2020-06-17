It wasn't the ending Harrisonburg wanted, but was one it could build off of.
It was announced in November, just days before the team’s Region 5D first-round playoff game against William Fleming, that former coach Chris Thurman would no longer serve as the school’s head football coach after nine years.
At the time, Harrisonburg athletic director Brandon Burley said in an email that the players were informed earlier in the week that Thurman was no longer the team’s coach and that Josh Carico, who serves as an outside grounds maintenance worker at the school, would lead the Blue Streaks during the postseason as an interim.
The result was a hard-fought, season-ending 20-17 loss to the Colonels. Despite coming up short, it provided a glimpse of the future for Harrisonburg and perhaps gave Carico an opportunity to prove what he could bring as head coach.
On Tuesday, that was confirmed as the school announced that the 2001 HHS graduate would serve as the team's new head coach. It's the first head coaching gig of Carico's career after spending the previous eight years as an assistant.
“I’m very excited," Carico said. "We were happy with the way we performed against William Fleming at the end of last season, considering the circumstances. Even though we lost and it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, everyone could see there was excitement in the air and we are going to continue to build off that, for sure.”
While at Harrisonburg, Carico played under legendary coach Tim Sarver. He then played at Bridgewater College under Michael Clark and graduated in 2005 with a degree in information systems management and a minor in business. He was a member of Bridgewater's 2001 Stagg Bowl National Championship runner-up squad.
“Those are the guys that I’ve learned a lot from, along with my father," said Carico, whose father, Joe, has been an assistant at Harrisonburg the past eight years as well. "Those guys are some of my biggest role models, for sure. Coach Sarver — I still talk to him every once in a while. Coach Clark has been very supportive as well. It’s awesome to see the smiles on their faces. It’s pretty cool. It’s overwhelming, to be honest.”
Thurman, a former James Madison offensive lineman who guided Gretna to two state championships as a head coach, was hired as the Blue Streaks coach in March of 2011 to replace Tim Sarver, who held the position from 1985 until retiring in 2010.
Thurman guided Harrisonburg to a 49-45 overall record across nine seasons with four playoff appearances, including the past three years. In 2019, the Blue Streaks went 5-5 before losing in the VHSL Region 5D quarterfinals to William Fleming.
“I’ve already talked to a couple of kids on the team and I’m going to continue to reach out to as many as I can," Carico said. "There were a lot of smiles, a lot of congratulations. Things are starting to fall into place. We just have to continue to make moves.”
The move brings Carico his first opportunity to lead a program and he'll do so with quite a bit of talent returning. From quarterback Keenan Glago to defensive back Isaiah Hamilton, the Blue Streaks return quite a bit on both sides of the ball.
“It’s an honor," Carico said. "I’m super humbled, excited. There’s a plethora of adjectives to describe what’s going through my head right now. It’s like a full-circle moment. I’ve played here, now coaching. It’s not the same field I played on, but to be coaching the program I was a part of is pretty surreal.”
Although their season didn't end how they would have liked, last year's season-ending loss provided reason for optimism for the Blue Streaks. With Carico as their head guy, that optimism has now turned into hope.
“The first goal is to solidify the staff and wrapping that up," Carico said. "I’m still working on that. I’ve got a couple of loose ends and pieces to fill in. Other than that, we’re just waiting on word from the VHSL to start offseason conditioning. We haven’t seen the kids in a long time. We’re ready to go.”
