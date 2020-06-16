Josh Carico is the new football coach of Harrisonburg High School.
The former HHS assistant was named the school's new football coach Tuesday, sources told the Daily News-Record. It's the first head coaching gig of Carico's career.
Carico graduated from the school in 2001 and played football at Bridgewater College, where he graduated in 2005. He was a member of the 2001 Stagg Bowl National Championship runner-up squad. He's been an assistant at HHS for the past eight seasons.
It was announced in November, just days before the team's Region 5D first-round playoff game against William Fleming, that former coach Chris Thurman would no longer serve as the school's head football coach after nine years.
At the time, Harrisonburg athletic director Brandon Burley said in an email that the players were informed earlier in the week that Thurman was no longer the team’s coach and that Carico, who serves as an outside grounds maintenance worker at the school, would lead the Blue Streaks during the postseason as an interim.
Thurman, a former James Madison offensive lineman who guided Gretna to two state championships as a head coach, was hired as the Blue Streaks coach in March of 2011 to replace Tim Sarver, who held the position from 1985 until retiring in 2010.
Thurman guided Harrisonburg to a 49-45 overall record across nine seasons with four playoff appearances, including the past three years. In 2019, the Blue Streaks went 5-5 before losing 20-17 in the VHSL Region 5D quarterfinals to William Fleming.
