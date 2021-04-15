The case of a Harrisonburg resident whose arrest in December 2018 sparked protests claiming police used excessive force wrapped up Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Marcus Bradley, 23, entered a plea of nolo contendere to misdemeanor obstruction of justice. Prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor noise violation charge.
Judge Bruce Albertson issued a 120-day suspended jail sentence and ordered Bradley to serve one year of unsupervised probation.
Bradley was convicted in Rockingham County General District Court on Oct. 22, 2019, and received a 120-day sentence, with half of it suspended. Bradley appealed the decision to Rockingham County Circuit Court and asked for a jury trial.
The case was delayed for more than a year after the Supreme Court of Virginia suspended jury trials statewide. In February, the high court lifted Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s ban on proceedings.
However, Bradley opted for the plea.
Bradley’s wife, Melissa Duncan, 23, was also charged in the case.
Duncan was charged with two felony counts of assault on a police officer and misdemeanor obstruction of justice. However, on Aug. 21, 2019, in circuit court, Albertson found Duncan not guilty on all charges.
Duncan claimed that a city officer placed a “chokehold” on Bradley, so Duncan attempted to get the officer off of Bradley. Albertson, in his ruling, agreed.
The investigation into the pair began on Dec. 16, 2018, when three Harrisonburg police officers responded to a party at the North 38 Apartments off Old Furnace Road for a noise complaint.
Released body camera footage showed three officers, who were being verbally assaulted for more than 10 minutes, attempting to deescalate the situation.
After police went to arrest Bradley, Bradley bolted inside the home, police say.
Two officers followed Bradley inside the apartment, where they attempted to place Bradley under arrest. Duncan followed them into the apartment.
Police say Duncan assaulted officers before they deployed a Taser.
Initially, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP questioned the officers’ use of force, but after talking to then Police Chief Eric English and watching the body camera footage, the group released a statement saying the officers did nothing wrong.
Days after the arrest, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Democratic Socialists of America hosted a rally on Court Square in support of Duncan. They claimed Duncan’s arrest was an example of “systemic racism displayed by HPD.”
In December 2019, Duncan, supported by Nexus Derechos Hermanos Attorneys, filed a lawsuit against Harrisonburg police officers.
A three-day civil trial for the officers was scheduled to begin March 29 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.
However, in January, the case was sent to mediation.
On Monday, the same day as Bradley’s plea, attorneys in the federal civil case filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
It’s unclear whether a settlement agreement was made.
Calls to the attorneys were not returned.
