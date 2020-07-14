A Harrisonburg resident whose arrest in December 2018 sparked protests claiming police used excessive force will face a jury later this year.
Marcus Bradley, 23, is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor noise violation.
Bradley was convicted in Rockingham County General District Court on Oct. 22 and received a 120-day sentence, with half of it suspended. Bradley appealed the decision to Rockingham County Circuit Court and asked for a jury trial.
On Monday, Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled Bradley’s trial for Nov. 9.
Bradley’s wife, Melissa Duncan, 23, was also charged in the case.
Duncan was charged with two felony counts of assault on a police officer and misdemeanor obstruction of justice. However, on Aug. 21 in circuit court, Judge Bruce Albertson found Duncan not guilty on all charges.
Duncan claimed that a city officer placed a “chokehold” on Bradley, so Duncan attempted to get the officer off of Bradley. Albertson, in his ruling, agreed.
The investigation into the pair began on Dec. 16, when three Harrisonburg police officers responded to a party at the North 38 Apartments off Old Furnace Road for a noise complaint.
Released body camera footage showed three officers, who were being verbally assaulted for more than 10 minutes, attempting to deescalate the situation.
After police went to arrest Bradley, Bradley bolted inside the home, police say.
Two officers followed Bradley inside the apartment, where they attempted to place Bradley under arrest. Duncan followed them into the apartment.
Police say Duncan assaulted officers before they deployed a Taser.
Initially, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP questioned the officers’ use of force, but after talking to Police Chief Eric English and watching the body camera footage, the group released a statement saying the officers did nothing wrong.
Days after the arrest, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Democratic Socialists of America hosted a rally on Court Square in support of Duncan. They claimed Duncan’s arrest was an example of “systemic racism displayed by HPD.”
In December, Duncan, supported by Nexus Derechos Hermanos Attorneys, filed the lawsuit against Harrisonburg police officers. The case is pending in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.
