Brothers Craft Brewing's Cask for a Cause is back today with a benefit pour for OASIS Fine Art & Craft.
On-site pints and 32-ounce grunt fills will be for sale to raise money for the Art on Wheels program, which brings art projects to community initiatives like the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and Second Home Childcare Center.
The fundraiser pour is a pale ale dry-hopped and aged on citrus called Shenandoah OASIS Shandy. Outside the taproom, OASIS members are raffling silent auction art pieces throughout the day to raise money for Art on Wheels.
Taproom hours are 1 to 8 p.m., but Cask for a Cause pours being at 5 p.m.
Cask for a Cause previously limited sales to on-site pint purchases but has extended to include grunt orders through the "Bros Thru" curbside service so patrons can maintain social distancing measures and support OASIS.
— Staff Report
