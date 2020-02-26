Cat’s Cradle is debuting Harrisonburg’s first catfe — a space to enjoy a hot cup of joe while cuddling cats.
Coffee & Cats is Cat’s Cradle’s latest venture in bridging kittens from The Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center or the Page County Animal Shelter with homes. The Harrisonburg pet-themed shop is opening two private kitty rooms this Saturday for guests to play with the cats while enjoying coffee.
Proceeds from each registration go to spay and neuter programs for the adoptable animals. Sessions start at $20 and can accommodate two people for a 15-minute play date. Each catfe room is decorated for photo opportunities, and clients can pay extra to purchase kitty ears or T-shirts.
Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., ages 7 and up are invited to cuddle with kitties looking for homes, but adults must sign for anyone younger than 18 and all customers must sign a risk agreement. All foster kitties involved have been vaccinated and selected for their social and friendly personalities. Cat’s Cradle is located at 122 S. Main St.
— Staff Report
