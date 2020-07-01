Amid the chaotic confusion that has defined 2020, mother and abstract artist Rachel Crockett Smith turned to color and light rather than darkness to find security and stability. As the world begins to unfurl like a bud mid-bloom, art is returning to galleries, and with it, color and connection.
Artists have been tucked away out of sight during the pandemic laboring on special projects in preparation for the world to reopen. This weekend, several of those projects will be on display around downtown for viewers to explore during First Friday.
For the past several months, local galleries have either completely postponed exhibitions or converted to an online presence to supply audiences with creative media. Friday marks the grand return to in-person viewing at venues after Virginia’s transition into Phase 3.
OASIS Fine Art & Craft’s show, Earth and Sky, features the work of two members: jeweler Jilly Weigel and photographer Erin Harrigan. Harrigan said many of her shows this year have been canceled, so she is eager to reunite her artwork with audiences but with reserved hesitation.
“On one hand I’m excited but on another hand I'm a little nervous. … We're still going to try to maintain our distance and wear our masks and monitor the traffic as it comes,” she said.
Because canceled exhibits lead to loss in sales, Harrigan said showing again is vital to supporting artists, but she is also curious as to how the pandemic has affected other’s creativity.
“It's been a large time of uncertainty from the business side for artists. We have not been able to present our work in person, and my personal opinion is art just isn't the same online,” she said. “When you have challenging times like the pandemic or really anything major change-wise, it does kind of stir art, and it helps bring about more art even if it's in a different way. Art has always kind of thrived in chaos.”
Laughing Dog Studios is sharing oil paintings by Kelly Lonergan online or in-person by 15-minute reservation time slots for parties of two.
Larkin Arts began highlighting artists via Facebook gallery viewings in April under the name Armchair Artwalk. This month’s online exhibition is a solo show of Crockett Smith’s paintings. All 45 of the featured work was created in isolation.
Crockett Smith said all her work prioritizes color and shapes since the subject of her abstract paintings deviate from natural elements, but her quarantine project was driven by using color as a means of escaping negativity.
“I needed something to do to give myself some sanity to work on and destress myself, so this is the project I worked on all through quarantine,” Crockett Smith said. “I wanted something bright and cheerful and optimistic because it's so relatable. We’re all going through this experience together and it's hard, so I wanted something uplifting. So, all of them are bright colors and lots of light and energy.”
Larkin Arts gallery director Valerie Smith said the gallery has decided to maintain the Armchair Artwalk to ensure social distancing due to the Wine-Riner Galleries’ narrow space.
“It's hard. It's hard for all of us. … Most work really needs to be viewed in person for it to have its full impact, so I think it's more of a challenge to be virtual,” she said. “The only reason for that is safety.”
Last month, several venues offered interactive shows, including James Madison University’s The Little Gallery Underground and Explore More Discovery Museum. This week, the museum is not participating in July’s First Friday but instead is promoting Explore More at Home, a virtual collection of activities and learning resources.
Visual art encompasses the majority of observed works during First Friday, but performance art also lends to the evening of entertainment. Shenandoah Valley Ukulele Players are playing at OASIS from 5 to 7 p.m. Paula Fair, co-director of the ukulele group, said 10 players will sing and strum a medley of tunes ranging from the 1920s to contemporary music from the lofted strip on Friday to celebrate the return to First Fridays through song.
“It's one of those instruments where you can't play it and not smile. There's such a joyfulness to it,” she said. “It's the smiles, that's what it's all about. You can't play it without smiling.”
First Friday begins at 5 p.m. and wraps up around 8 p.m. at most locations. To reserve a slot at Laughing Dog Studios, email laughingdogtees@gmail.com or call (540) 564-0928.
“In the art world specifically, it affected everything. You can't have your shows and studio visits, and that's such an important part of owning a business as an artist,” Crockett Smith said. “You don't have to be an artist, you can have a creative outlet to help get you through difficult times and when you need to boost your spirit.”
