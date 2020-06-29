Independence Day traditions range from extravagant firework displays to weenies roasting over a campfire. Horizons Edge Sports Campus is looking to start a new tradition this year: Fourth of July Firecracker 3v3 soccer tournament.
The tournament is available to both youth and adult participants, and cost per team is $65 each.
Youth games will kick off at 9 a.m. on the outdoor soccer pitch with girl and boy divisions, and the afternoon adult tournament will stretch until 5 p.m. and be divided into Men's D1, D2, Over 30+ and co-ed sections.
Three games are guaranteed with play-offs for the top four teams in each division.
Tuesday is the last day to register. Open registration at Horizons Edge is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and registration is also available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.