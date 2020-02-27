For eight years, Ryan Clark Slocum, better known as DJ Ryan Clark, has lit up stages and brought funk to dance floors and festivities across the state, but years ago he was just a kid with a passion for music trying to stay out of trouble and express himself.
Slocum first began sampling music and making beats around the same time he discovered a passion for collecting vinyl records in high school after his parents rewarded him with his first turntable. Traveling between states, Slocum picked up records spanning decades from the groovy, bluesy styles of the ‘60s into the ‘90s hip-hop wave.
To honor his roots, DJ Ryan Clark is kicking it old school and spinning an all-vinyl DJ set this Saturday at Pale Fire Brewing from 7 to 11 p.m.
Slocum has always shared an array of beats while performing but traditionally plays from a computer. He said the inspiration to go back to vinyl struck after performing a recent vinyl-centric gig in Richmond with a collection of DJs.
“It kind of resparked my passion for records,” Slocum said. “Summer of 2014, I would do these all 45 sets. … I’ve always loved that.”
Slocum is not the only Harrisonburg artist to fall in love with the 20th-century music form.
Elliot Downs, owner of Wonder Records, has seen a resurgence of vinyls over the years as the major physical music media form to survive as society shifts to online streaming platforms. He said vinyls reign supreme visually and audibly, and provide a different vibe for music fans.
“I think it kind of lends itself. For the listener, it’s a whole experience,” Downs said. “Records definitely can and normally do sound much better than digital format.”
This weekend, Slocum is bringing everything from funk, disco, hip-hop, rock and reggae to Pale Fire to share his passion with people who remember when the classics were fresh on the radio and with the younger generations who have less familiarity with vinyls.
“People my age or younger, I feel like they’re very receptive to it. It’s just that they don’t see it as much,” Slocum said. “There’s elements and aspects of it that may be different than they were ... the content and the messages within popular music now and from earlier decades are different as far as stories that they tell or stories they don’t tell.”
Susan Keeler, creative director at Pale Fire, is familiar with Slocum’s sound as a digitized DJ but said spinning vinyl can be a tricky task to make sure transitions are smooth and songs match the feel of the crowd.
“I’ve seen him DJ before and he always chooses a fun mix of songs. So, to add that vinyl component, I don’t know what he’ll bring, but you can always count on being entertained when he’s in charge,” Keeler said. “He’s good at reading a room and a crowd and playing what makes them want to dance, so that’s an extra challenge of vinyl. He has all these songs. He can’t just download them from the internet.”
Saturday’s all-vinyl set is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.