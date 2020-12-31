A nationwide toilet paper shortage, tumultuous presidential election and one global pandemic later, the world is ready to ring in the next year.
Whether you choose to cuddle up by the fireside with a personal bottle of champagne or grab your mask and coat to head out for a final social hurrah of 2020 — here’s a rundown of how you can say “au revoir” to the year.
Some small businesses are staying open into the evening and throwing celebrations for the riddance of an "unprecedented" year.
Restless Moon Brewing has brews and entertainment aplenty for New Year’s Eve with live music from Cousin Jimmy’s Stringband. The local band is a family affair, but bandleader Shania Flora said the musical act has grown as close as family to Restless Moons Brewing over the year and wants nothing more than to celebrate NYE with loved ones in the taproom.
“We just plan to have all our friends and family out to socialize, have a good time and hang,” she said. “It’s exciting. It's very exciting. We didn't think we'd be able to do this, but we’re thrilled we’re able to do this.”
The band will play a mixed set from 8 to 10 p.m. with celebrations rolling to a neat end at 10 p.m. in time for the statewide alcohol curfew in effect for bars and restaurants.
“For New Year’s Eve — come one, come all, but they have to follow the restrictions,” Flora said.
Enjoy steak and skates at Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in Bridgewater next to the Generations Park ice rink with live music from On The Brink. Hourlong skating sessions are $5 per individual, $4 per rental and sessions are limited to 27 skaters at a time. At 9:30 p.m., the cheesesteak family will celebrate New Year’s Eve early with a champagne toast.
The party at Cave Hill Farms Brewery in McGaheysville features live music from Thieves of Burden from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and a performance from Ben Kunkle on New Year's Day.
Going out and supporting local musicians is a tradition among some Harrisonburg residents, and folks are holding on to that cherished memory in socially distanced, limited-capacity means.
Valley resident Jeanette Fox said she typically spends New Year’s Eve counting down midnight to good music and fun with friends and is keeping her tradition by joining a small group of artist friends for an intimate gathering.
“A few of my musician friends are having a small private jam session,” Fox said. “I normally go see a show if one of my favorite local bands is playing and ring in the new year with friends.”
For 11 years, CrossKeys Vineyards has rung in the new year with an annual gala benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Co-owner Saam Bakhtiar said the vineyard elected not to host its traditional celebration due to current alcohol and capacity regulations, but he plans for the charitable gala to resume in 2021.
“I think everyone kind of feels the same about the year. It's definitely been different — the new normal, as they say,” Bakhtiar said, but he has high hopes for the coming year. “Moving into 2021, I think things are looking up, and I'm excited about what the future is going to hold.”
If you’re staying home, there are a few traditions that are meant to welcome good fortune in the coming year, and everyone can likely agree that luck is welcome in armloads as the world steps into 2021.
One easy way to hope for better luck next year is by chowing down. You can ditch the ham and dine on Hoppin’ John, a dish made of black-eyed peas, pork and rice, for luck and peace. Throwing in collard greens and cornbread can bring additional financial fate as the two signify paper money and gold. In many Hispanic families, eating 12 grapes for each month in sync with the clock’s midnight chime supposedly guarantees a good year ahead. But eat at your own risk because failing to finish your dozen grapes in time can symbolize a bad omen.
If you’d rather not gobble on superstition, you can walk around the neighborhood with a set of luggage to bring on thoughts of travel, wear white for peace or even jump from chairs at midnight to banish evil spirits. If you have good blankets and coats on hand, leaving the windows and doors open is another simple tradition to let the old year go and welcome the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.