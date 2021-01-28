On Jan. 28, 1986 – 35 years ago this week – the Broadway High boys basketball team traveled to Dayton to face Rockingham County rival Turner Ashby.
The Knights, playing in their tiny gymnasium a few years before the move to Bridgewater, won a hard-fought game 74-70 under Coach Bobby Stevens. But that final score is not what most players and coaches remember about that day.
Hours earlier, many of the televisions in classrooms in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg were tuned to the broadcast of the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger. The flight broke apart 73 seconds after the launch in Florida and all seven crew members were killed in the crash over the Atlantic Ocean.
"Everyone was glued to the TV," Stevens told the News-Record this week.
The Broadway coach in 1986 was Gary Leake, who now lives in Woodstock.
Leake was teaching driver’s education at Broadway High the day of the Challenger tragedy. “We were driving up a hill west of Broadway and had the radio on. We pulled the car over to the side of the road and listened” to the report, he said Friday.
One main reason the broadcast was important to educators was that the crew included Christa McAuliffe, who was teaching social studies at a high school in New Hampshire when she was chosen from among about 11,000 applicants to be the first teacher in space, according to published reports.
Yvonne (Hallman) Flory was teaching third-grade at Dayton Elementary the day of the tragedy. "I remember sitting at the lunch table with another teacher and the principal came downstairs to tell us what happened," Flory said Thursday. The principal was the late Eddie Byrd, who died last October after a long career in education.
The televisions were not on that day in 1986 at the elementary school but students knew what happened the next day. "It was shown over and over again. The students thought it looked like Big Bird" up in the sky, said Flory, who is now retired and lives in Dayton.
McAuliffe, who was just 37, had a master's degree from Bowie State in Maryland. Her husband, Steve, was a graduate of Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
"She made education real," her former student, second-grade teacher Holly Merrow told, Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show Thursday. "She brought a real event into the classroom, and I really work hard to bring the real world into my classroom for my students."
Suddenly, with her death and six others, educators in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg had a room of young students who were trying to comprehend what they just saw.
There was still high school basketball that evening, and Stevens admitted after the win over Broadway the victory was more somber than a normal victory over a rival. He admitted the Challenger explosion must have had something to do with that for those fans in the stands and the players.
Three days later, the Knights won at EMHS and life moved on. TA ended the year 11-10 overall as four players averaged in double figures: Chris Kaestner (19.0), Chuck Parker (12.1), Greg Conley (11.2), and Ike Logan (10.9).
Parker has been an assistant principal at Cave Spring High in Roanoke, while Logan played football at Liberty University. Conley was also a baseball standout at TA, graduated in 1988 and played one year of baseball for JMU.
The season ended for the Knights with a loss to that same Broadway team at Spotswood, on Feb. 26, 1986. The Gobblers (11-11) were led in scoring by Brian Wenger (22.2 per game), Derrick Trumbo (12.5), and Steve Hostetler (10.6).
"The thing that sticks out for me is the guys on the team, we enjoyed playing with each other," Wenger, who would play baseball at Bridgewater College, said Friday. "We had grown up through the program together. Gary gave us the strategy and things we needed to be successful. The coaches gave us guidance to go out there and be the most competitive we could be. We knew we had to work hard and play together to be successful."
Wenger now manages operations and facilities at Guilford College in North Carolina. The school is a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, as is Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite University.
Stevens would coach the Knights one more season, in 1986-87, and had a mark of 67-71 in seven years as the TA coach. But Stevens, also a former athletic director who still works at the school, most likely had no win like the one 35 years ago Thursday.
