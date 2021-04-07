PENN LAIRD — Avery Chandler emerged from the home locker room with ice wrapped around both knees and a noticeable limp as she walked to midcourt.
You OK, kiddo?" Spotswood coach Jim Roth said to his defensive specialist.
"Yeah, I'm good," the sophomore standout responded back with a smile.
Chandler stayed busy Wednesday, scooping up a program-record 52 digs as the second-seeded Trailblazers defeated fourth-seeded Waynesboro 24-26, 25-7, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 in the Valley District volleyball semifinals in Penn Laird.
“They always have my back, so it’s my duty to have theirs as well," Chandler said of the blue-collar mentality she brings to the court. "Sometimes it’s hard, but you just do whatever for the teams and I go all out for them.”
With the victory, Spotswood advances to the district championship game tonight at 6 p.m. against unbeaten Rockbridge County in Lexington. The Trailblazers also used Wednesday's win to clinch a berth in next week's Region 3C tournament.
“I’m proud of the effort and the desire to not want to lose tonight," Roth said. "I don’t know exactly what went on. It was a weird match at times. It was good to see the girls battle back, though. ... This year, honestly, it means a lot. We came in with a young team. To make regionals with this group is great. It’s been a crazy season with everything. I’m super proud of the girls right now.”
The match was a back-and-forth affair throughout and it went all the way into a decisive fifth set, where the Trailblazers used a big run at the end to pull away.
With the fifth set knotted at 8-8, Gabby Atwell had two kills and a block and Lauren Grindle had a kill and a trio of aces as SHS ended on a 7-1 run to win the match. It was the third time the Trailblazers have beat Waynesboro this season.
“We were mainly talking about the six girls on the court and just working together and having the next girl’s back," Atwell said. "We had to play for each other, talk for each other. That’s what pulled us through.”
Despite the loss, the Little Giants were determined to hold their heads high as they left the Spotswood gym. Waynesboro finished 5-9 and advanced past the opening round of the district tournament for the first time since 2013.
“They played hard," veteran Waynesboro coach Lori Aleshire said. "At this point in the season, you can’t play from behind. We had too many unforced errors at critical times. The little things add up. At this point, you can’t make those mental breakdowns that happened tonight. You have to pick your teammates up and play until the end. You have to have that mental toughness.”
Kali Jones had 11 kills and six digs for the Little Giants while Amber Witry had 10 kills and 23 digs. Cierra Bruce had 29 assists and 24 digs and Mariela Ruiz finished with 25 digs of her own. Ryleigh Wood also chipped in with 15 digs.
“We’re going in the right direction," Aleshire said after the loss. "We’ll be OK. We just have to work in the offseason and good things will happen. I hate to lose this way, but at least we made it further than we have.”
For Spotswood (9-5), Atwell had 21 kills while Addi White had 15 and Grindle added 11. Madelyn Williams was impressive with 52 assists in the victory.
“It helps some of our younger girls with their confidence and boosting that," Atwell said of the five-set victory against the Little Giants. "As a team, our confidence grows. It shows us that we can do this all the time. When we face another five-set match, we’re like, ‘We’re ready. We’ve got it.’”
The Trailblazers will certainly have their hands full against the unbeaten Wildcats tonight. Rockbridge has won three straight Valley District championships.
But as she did Wednesday, Chandler is ready to do whatever it takes.
"We know we need to get into the right mindset," Chandler said. "We’re a team and we work together. We can do anything if we just put our mind to it.”
