Charges are pending against a Rockingham County juvenile following a bomb threat that led the evacuation of the Roberta Webb Child Care Center in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
The investigation began shortly before 11:30 a.m. when emergency crews responded to the Immanuel Mennonite Church, located at 400 Kelley St., for the report of a bomb threat, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The child care center is located in the church.
The center reported receiving multiple prank phone calls from a blocked number before receiving the phoned-in bomb threat.
After receiving the threat, staff evacuated the children and sent them home early.
A Harrisonburg Police Department police dog trained in sniffing out explosives search the building. No devices were found.
Police traced the phone number to a juvenile.
