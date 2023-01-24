FILE - Poet Charles Simic is shown at the City University of New York, May 13, 2003. Simic, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who awed critics and readers with his singular blend of lyricism and economy, tragic insight and disruptive humor, has died at age 84. Dan Halpern, executive editor at publisher Alfred A. Knopf, confirmed Simic's death Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, but did not immediately provide further details. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)