Three years ago, community activist Steven Thomas set out on a mission to make sure everyone in the Harrisonburg area knew the story of Charlotte Harris, a Black woman from Rockingham County who was abducted from police custody by a white mob and lynched in 1878.
On Saturday, Thomas gathered with his fellow Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project Committee members and pulled down a cloth, unveiling Harris’ historical marker on Court Square.
“From Charlotte Harris to Kamala Harris, Black women have historically been the most constant and consistent victims of white supremacy,” Thomas said in his speech, adding that the marker is dedicated to Black women everywhere. “This is for you, sisters.”
At the time of her lynching, Harris was accused of inciting a Black man to burn down the barn of a white Rockingham County farmer.
The man was arrested, confessed and implicated Harris. However, a judge later tossed out the confession after it was proven that the man’s statements were coerced. He was later found innocent. Harris never got her day in court, and a grand jury determined it couldn’t identify her killers.
In June, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources board approved the application for the Charlotte Harris historical marker.
Harris became the first Black woman to have a historical marker dedicated to her in Virginia and possibly the United States.
The new marker is the third historical marker dedicated to a lynching victim in Virginia. The other two are located in Charles City for the lynching of Isaac Brandon and in Charlottesville for the lynching of John Henry James.
During the unveiling ceremony, Mayor Deanna Reed called the marker dedication a “historic moment” for Harrisonburg.
She said people will now know Harris’ story.
“This day of remembrance is a culmination of years of work to restore her voice and bring the injustice surrounding her death to light,” she said.
In 2017, Gianluca De Fazio, an assistant professor of justice studies at James Madison University, began working with Thomas, a longtime member of the Northeast Neighborhood Association.
In May 2019, Thomas asked members of Harrisonburg City Council and Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to have a seat at the table with the committee before asking for approval to install a historical marker honoring Harris.
The Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project is led by NENA and includes Thomas, De Fazio, JMU professor Susan Zurbrigg, city representative Amy Snider, county representative Bradford Dyjak and City Councilman Sal Romero.
With approval by council and supervisors, along with the Virginia General Assembly unanimously passing a resolution in January 2019 to acknowledge the existence and acceptance of lynching in the state and calling for reconciliation among every city and county where African Americans faced discrimination during the Jim Crow era, the committee worked to submit an application to the Board of Historic Resources for final approval.
De Fazio said his research showed Harris’ death wasn’t just an ordinary killing.
“This was not just a murder -- it was an act of racial terrorism,” he said during the ceremony. “She was left dangling from a tree for days. This was to send a message to the community.”
He said the marker is a symbol that those actions aren’t tolerated anymore.
