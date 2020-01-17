Al Worthington was a pitcher of modest success when he left the Chicago White Sox in the middle of the season because he could not take part in the stealing of opponents’ sign due to his Christian beliefs, according to his autobiography.
Worthington, who later became the first baseball coach at what is now Liberty University in Lynchburg, was also not willing to use a spitball since it was considered an illegal pitch.
The year was 1960 and now 60 years later Major League Baseball is still dealing with the stealing of signs. But now technology is at the core of the controversy — back in the 1960s a runner on second base would try to relay information to his teammate in the batter’s box.
“We didn’t have the technology,” said Turner Ashby High graduate Alan Knicely, who played in the majors from 1979-86 — with most of that time at catcher.
Earlier this week Major League Baseball suspended Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for their role in stealing signs, starting in 2017. The Astros had a camera in center field and that information was relayed to their batters through some banging noise (off-speed pitch) or no noise (fastball) coming from the team’s dugout.
“That is a little bit over the top,” TA graduate Brian Bocock, who played in the majors in 2008 and 2010, said of using audio signals. “As far as I know there was no outside technology being used” during his MLB stint.
Later on Monday, the Astros fired Luhnow and Hinch and the next day the Red Sox let go of manager Alex Cora, who was a bench coach for the Astros in 2017 and was also named in the report by MLB.
Then on Thursday, according to reports, the New York Mets decided to sever ties with new manager Carlos Beltran — a player for Houston in 2017 also named in the MLB report.
“Major League Baseball showed they were in control,” said Knicely, 64, who broke in with the Astros and now lives in McGaheysville. “It sent a clear message. It is definitely going to discourage teams” from stealing signs.
Now two teams that won the World Series in the past three years — the Astros in 2017 and the Red Sox in 2018 — are looking for new managers along with a team (the Mets) in the nation’s largest media market.
Among the names being mentioned as possible successors for the openings are Buck Showalter, who managed the Baltimore Orioles from 2010-18, and Dusty Baker, who led the Washington Nationals to back-to-back division titles before being let go after that same 2017 season.
There were rumblings in the majors about what the Astros were doing and the Nationals were prepared last fall.
When the teams met in the World Series last October, the Nationals had five sets of signs for each pitcher, according to published reports.
“It’s the worst feeling in the world stepping on that mound and having an idea that the hitter knows what’s coming,” Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart told The Washington Post. “It’s one of the most unnerving feelings. You feel helpless. You just get ticked off to the point where you lose total focus and confidence. So we had to make sure our pitchers didn’t think about it. We had to eliminate the possibility.”
Bocock played infield for the Giants in 2008 and for the Phillies in 2010. “Sign stealing has been part of baseball for a long, long time,” he said. But he noted that was relegated to trying to mostly reading signals from the third-base coach.
Lynchburg native Mike Hubbard, a former JMU catcher who now lives near Richmond, played in the majors from 1995 to 2001. “As a catcher you are constantly aware; you are on the alert” of possible sign stealers, he said Thursday. “It has been going on for decades.”
So what if the Nationals had lost in the World Series to the Astros?
Erick Fedde, a pitcher last season for Washington, told a D.C. radio station last weekend that the pain of losing would not have been lessened had it been proven that the Astros stole signs in the 2019 World Series.
Fedde, 26, wasn’t even born when Worthington was calling pitches in Lynchburg,
Worthington, the White Sox pitcher in 1960, won 75 games in the majors from 1953-69. He was the baseball coach at Liberty from 1974-86 and was the school’s athletic director from 1983-89. Worthington, a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, turns 91 next month.
The baseball field at Liberty was named in his honor last year — James Madison University last made the trip from Harrisonburg to play at Liberty in 2017.
“The White Sox let him go when he confronted management about the (sign) stealing,” according to David Schauer, who pitched against JMU for Liberty in Harrisonburg under Worthington in the 1980s. “He’s always been a man of strong principles and a sense of right or wrong.”
Sixty years after Worthington left the White Sox, cheating still exists in MLB. But that doesn’t make it right.
