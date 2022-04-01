Fish, fun and prizes will be aplenty Saturday in Grottoes as part of Chief Charlie’s Kids Fish Day, the annual event named after the town’s former chief of police, Charlie Lawhorne.
The event at Mountain View Park invites children ages 3 to 15 to fish at Lawhorne Pond. It is hosted by the Grottoes Police Department, Grottoes Volunteer Fire and Rescue departments, and AirCare5.
A Grottoes tradition since 1995, Saturday’s event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to town officials, with an 11 a.m. rededication ceremony of Lawhorne Pond to recognize Lawhorne.
Children ages 3 to 9 will fish until 11 a.m., according to town officials, and fishing for kids ages 10 to 15 is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is free and registration is not required. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“Kids Fish Day is not just about fishing, it’s about investing in our youth and our community,” Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster said. “It’s an opportunity for positive engagement with our police officers, our youth and our citizens.”
At 8:45 a.m., town officials will hold a meeting at the park for the “consideration of adopting a resolution for honorary degree,” according to the agenda. Plaster would not reveal the details of the meeting, but it is open to the public.
