The results from the Dayton Police Department’s community survey are in, and they show that many residents are pleased with the performance of the local agency.
“It’s pretty positive,” Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout said.
Over 90 people, roughly 12% of the town’s population, answered the 11-question survey, according to the results. Questions included comments about needs, encounters with police and satisfaction with the department.
“I put this out as chance for you as the people to speak as to what you’d like to see improved upon or tell us how we’re doing so we can make some changes if we need to to help benefit the community,” Trout said.
The questionnaire was advertised on Facebook and residents and business owners were notified about it through the town mailer.
Trout said the survey is part of the town’s “community policing model.”
“It’s the community helping us determine how we should proceed with police services in the future,” he said.
A meeting was slated for next Monday where residents could talk with Trout, he said, to discuss the survey and its results, but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the question about how residents and business owners perceived the change in crime over the last year, 71 people answered no change, while six said it decreased and eight said it increased.
“I do not see an increase in crime,” Trout said. “I don’t know why their perception is that crime increased. Maybe it was because we had the [Dayton Mini Market] robbery last year.”
On Feb. 12, 2019, the Dayton Mini Market at 237 Main St. was robbed. Then-Police Chief Daniel Hanlon said at the time he could not recall as audacious a store robbery in Dayton over his 18 years with the police department.
By the end of the year, on Dec. 30, a suspect was arrested. Previous Dayton resident Anakin Lussier, 19, is charged with robbery of a business, according to court records.
Another concern Trout noted from the report was about streetlights. Trout said he has reached out to Virginia Dominion Power, which operates the lights, to replace them, multiple times.
“Whenever they get to to, they get to it. I can’t make them do it,” he said.
Nearly 23% of respondents, 19 of 83 who answered the question, said they do not feel safe walking through the town at night.
Out of 92 people who answered how satisfied they are with the Dayton Police Department, more than half, 50, said they were very satisfied, and 33 answered satisfied. Only two answered dissatisfied, while eight felt neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.
Trout said he has another survey planned for next year, along with regular meetings with the public.
“I can’t fix it if you don’t tell me it’s broken,” he said. “If everything is working smoothly in my opinion and the officers’ opinion, then if you have an issue, how do I know you have an issue unless you bring it to my attention?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.