A farming accident near Clover Hill in Rockingham County claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy Monday night, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said emergency crews responded to a farm at 2548 Shores Hill Road at about 8 p.m.
Before crews arrived at the scene, the boy was transported by a personal vehicle to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
At the time, a medical helicopter had already headed to the hospital.
Hutcheson said the boy later died.
Hutcheson said an investigator was also sent to the scene to determine what happened.
He said the boy was riding his bike near a barn when the tractor, which had a trailer attached, was backing up.
Hutcheson said it appears the tractor’s driver didn’t see the child and struck him. The child then went under the vehicle.
He said no charges will be filed.
Hutcheson didn't release the driver or child's name, or their relationship, if any.
