Harrisonburg native Nelson Chittum was pitching at the Triple-A level in Omaha when he learned he was being called up to the Major Leagues for the first time.
"I was having a good year," Chittum, 87, said in a telephone interview this past weekend. "On a Wednesday they called me into the office and advised me I was being promoted to the Cardinals. I was to fly to Los Angles on Saturday and pitch the first game of a doubleheader on a Sunday."
A right-hander in the St. Louis farm system, Chittum faced a challenging MLB debut - against the Dodgers and ace lefty Sandy Koufax.
But the first two Cardinals' hitters smashed homers off Koufax, and Chittum had a 4-0 lead before he even took the mound. Chittum allowed six runs in three innings and didn't figure in the decision as the Cardinals won 12-7 on Aug. 17, 1958.
Later in the season, on Sept. 13, as a reliever, he retired Eddie Mathews, Hank Aaron, and Frank Torre of the Milwaukee Braves in order in an 8-2 loss. In his last outing of the season, on Sept. 28, 1958, he gave up a single to Willie Mays and later a two-run double to Leon Wagner as the Giants beat the Cardinals 7-2 in San Francisco.
"I had the opportunity to pitch against so many guys; probably a lot of them are in the Hall of Fame," Chittum said Sunday from his home in Kentucky. "I played with and against some of the best players in the world."
The product of Harrisonburg ended the 1958 season 0-1 with an ERA of 6.44 in 13 games, with two starts, at the MLB level.
Just before the 1959 season, he was traded by St. Louis to the Boston Red Sox for Dean Stone. That meant he went from being teammates with St. Louis outfielder Stan Musial - who had four hits in that first game Chittum pitched - and Red Sox star Ted Williams in back-to-back years.
"They were both great players," Chittum said.
Williams, who died in 2002, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1966 and Musial was enshrined three years later.
"All of the ballplayers loved the guy, especially the ones in Boston," Chittum said of Williams. "Stan, he had a great eye (at the plate). He had the weirdest-looking stance. He was like corkscrew coming out of the plate. He did not swing at bad pitches. Of course, Ted didn't either."
In 21 appearances out of the bullpen in 1959, Chittum was 3-0 with an ERA of 1.19. "I won three games and didn't lose any. I thought that was pretty good," he said. "That was all I did with the Red Sox was be a reliever."
His first MLB win came on August 28, 1959, at Fenway Park as he went the last three innings out of the bullpen and gave up no runs on two hits to beat the Baltimore Orioles as Dick Genert hit a two-run homer for a 6-4 victory. "I pitched the eighth, ninth, and 10th and we won it in the 10th," Chittum said.
Williams did not start that day and instead had a pinch-hit for the Red Sox.
Chittum was with the Red Sox early in the 1960 season and pitched out of the bullpen in games in Washington on April 18 and 22, and in Baltimore on April 27 and 28.
The last appearance of his MLB career came on May 4, 1960 when he retired one batter and gave up a run in Boston in a 5-3 loss to Kansas City.
He finished the year in the minors with Montreal while Williams - the Splendid Splinter - hit a homer in his last MLB at-bat in Boston on 28, 1960.
Another pitcher with the Red Sox in 1960 was pitcher Tracy Stallard. A graduate of Coeburn High in southwest Virginia, Stallard died in 2017 at the age of 80 and is buried at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, according to Baseball Reference.
"Tracy was a different animal; he was the goofiest guy I ever saw," Chittum said. "He should have been a lefty. He and I went to spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1960. We roomed together. I will never forget him; he was really goofy. He would walk all over the mound."
Stallard, pitching against the Yankees in 1961, gave up the record 61st homer of the year to Roger Maris - who broke the single-season mark held by Babe Ruth.
Chittum spent 1962 in the minors; he was then signed by the Orioles and spent the 1963 and 1964 seasons in the starting rotation for Rochester, the top farm club of Baltimore.
He was 13-8 with an ERA of 3.18 in 1963 and 11-11, 3.35 the next season. That came after he was 0-9 while pitching for Spokane in the minors in 1962.
Chittum was born in Harrisonburg in 1933 and he recalls going to elementary school downtown.
"We were kissing cousins. I always followed his career," said Barbara Chittum Hutchens, who still lives in Harrisonburg. Their fathers were brothers and both grew up in Harrisonburg; Hutchens and her late husband stopped in St. Louis to see her cousin when he was the Cardinals, but he did not pitch while they were there.
The pitcher's family moved to Elizabethtown, Pa., when he was 11. At Elizabethtown Area High, he once threw two perfect games in a span of about a week.
After playing baseball and basketball at Elizabethtown College, where he was inducted in the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009, he joined the U.S. Army.
His first year of pro ball was in Fresno in the California League as he went 23-7 in 37 games, with 32 starts, for a Cardinals' farm team.
After his baseball career, Chittum worked several years for the United States Postal Service. He and his wife, Shirley, have a son, Bruce; they lived in Michigan, Indiana, and Tennessee before moving a few years ago to Kentucky. The last time Chittum was in Harrisonburg was in 2010 when his mother died. Both of his parents are buried in Mt. Crawford.
Chittum is one of just a few players born in Harrisonburg, according to Baseball Reference, to make the majors. "I had too many experiences to wonder about," Chittum said.
