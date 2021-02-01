Church is a place of gathering, community and healing. To ease qualms and insecurities, one church hosted its first conference series to tackle insecurities and promote communal strength.
Life Changers Praise and Worship Center on Washington Street, formerly Breaking Chains Ministries, hosted its first Women of Worth Conference over the weekend.
Last month, the Harrisonburg church kicked off its conference series with the Men on Fire Conference. Both events focused on empowering people experiencing troubles and overcoming trauma to realize their self-worth.
The Women of Worth Conference began on Thursday with ministry from senior pastor Joy Tyree, who first envisioned the conference. Pastor Melody Riggs was the second day’s speaker, followed by guest visitor prophetess Shere Shoener from Buckingham County on Saturday.
“We decided this was our first annual,” Riggs said.
In future years, the church hopes to continue the tradition of January conferences, “so that we’re starting the new year off on the right foot,” according to Riggs.
Keezletown resident Mary Morris began attending the church last spring and attended the conference with her friend, Kim Deavers, who introduced her to Life Changers Praise and Worship Center. Morris said the conference offered a rare chance of bonding and healing amid the pandemic.
“Fellowship with women,” she said was the greatest takeaway. “Getting closer to God, spiritual peace inside from closeness with godly women who care about me and others.”
On the final day of the women’s conference, all the men of the church gathered and prepared a lemon and garlic linguine for a celebration lunch.
Riggs said the conference came at a pivotal time when women seem downtrodden in a fallen world, and she went in with hopes to teach women how important and valued they are in God’s eyes and to society.
“To teach them and educate them on where they are, and no matter where you are at this point, you’re valuable and are worth something in the eyes of the greater God,” she said. “I want women to be able to identify themselves in Christ. I want them to see them how God sees them.”
Riggs’ huband, pastor James, was one of the speakers for the week prior’s Men on Fire Conference, which he said surpassed his expectations in helping men take a new step in their faith and discovery of self.
“A lot of people see 2020 as a year that was really terrible year for most people. In Life Changers, we saw a massive growth in the church and we saw people coming hungry for more, hungry for God, and we figured it was time,” he said. “It seemed the season was ripe for us to take the time to build up the men and women of the church.”
After nearly four years of dreaming and planning, Melody Riggs said she was proud of how the conference went and was excited to watch the series grow in future years.
“Sometimes, we can lose the idea of our values,” she said. “You can tell life is changing because of the conferences we’ve been doing.”
