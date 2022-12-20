PORT REPUBLIC — For three days a year, a scene from the Bible comes to life on Port Republic Road. Three wise men, shepherds and Mary and Joseph gather in a barn to depict the birth of Jesus for onlookers in the Valley.
“There’s no talking, there’s no conversation, it’s just a moment of silence,” Glenn Bollinger, pastor at Mill Creek Church of Brethren, said. “You know, the animals provide the movement,” he said, grooming Arthur, a 3-year-old camel.
Around 1985, a few Mill Creek church members floated the idea of a live nativity, and Vern Michael and Mary Jane Michael quickly opened up their barn at 8218 Port Republic Road to host it.
Since then, it has developed into an event supported by the entire community, not just church members.
The live nativity scene takes place on Dec. 21, 22 and 23, regardless of what day of the week it falls on, Bollinger said. This year’s event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with volunteers working one-hour shifts and quietly swapping out each hour.
Around 125 people total help run the show, Vern Michael said, between the bible characters, behind-the-scenes workers, bus drivers and costume changers.
The church encourages people to park at their building and take a bus shuttle down the road to the nativity scene, Bollinger said.
The actors and animals — with the help of some treats on both ends — stay silent as light Christmas music and hymns play in the background of the barn. Every half hour to 45 minutes, Bible verses from the Gospel of Luke are read, which tells the Christmas story, Bollinger said.
“The idea for this is to disconnect from all of the noise that Christmas has become in the world. And just to kind of center ourselves [into the] holiness of the moment of the birth,” Bollinger said.
Both new and returning volunteers help out with the event — people sign up for the roles they want to play each year.
Vern Michael said the event has been free of charge since it began.
“We’ve gotten 37 cents in 37 years, and that was because somebody walked by and threw money in a basket, and we didn’t know who to give it back to,” Vern Michael said.
When people offer to donate money, Vern Michael suggests they donate to the church or an individual who needs it.
The barn animals are friendly to strangers who come through — several people pull over on Port Republic Road to say hi to them, Bollinger said.
Luna and Arthur were bottle-fed as babies, so they are well-adapted to humans, he said. During the nativity scene, the animals sometimes lay down or nudge the characters but otherwise sit calmly during the silent event.
Bollinger said one of the neatest things about the live nativity scene is how it’s become a generational tradition for some families.
“Some of the people will travel from hours away to come and bring their children to this live nativity because they remember as a child coming and how powerful a moment it was and they want their children to experience it,” Bollinger said.
On the flip side, Bollinger said there are locals who stop by and say they never knew the live nativity existed.
“It’s grown from people just driving by to people making it their destination,” Vern Michael said.
One year, a woman stopped by the barn and told Vern Michael that she used to watch the live nativity scenes as a college student, he said. She had been out of college for 10 or 15 years and lived in Richmond, but drove to the barn for the event because she was having a hard year.
Bollinger and his wife, Debbie, live a few houses down from the barn and have been the animal’s primary caretakers for the last four years, Bollinger said. The field that the animals graze in wraps around to their house.
The Bollingers drop by every morning and evening to care for the animals, they said. The couple worked with animals before, so it was a natural “passing of the torch,” Vern Michael said.
“Do you want to give me a hug?” Bollinger said, crouching next to Luna, the youngest donkey.
Luna lightly rested her head on Bollinger’s back as he pet her side.
“That’s sort of how donkeys give hugs,” he said.
