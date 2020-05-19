For six years, the Shenandoah Valley Come In Get Acquainted Regularly (CIGAR) Club has connected professional and retired people with monthly socials attended by dozens to collaborate and exchange ideas. When the pandemic eradicated any means of massive congregations, Dick Halterman took to the internet to rally members for a purpose and support struggling eateries amid shutdowns of in-house dining.
Each week, the CIGAR Club is hosting curbside happy hours in place of its monthly gatherings with a focus on a different food service establishment each week.
“I don’t think we’re going to be able to go back to how it was because you can’t have 50 to 100 people congregating in a restaurant,” Halterman said. “We’re trying to find a way to help them out and encourage people to be a lot more proactive and come out. I think a lot of what’s happened lately is people have gotten out of the habit of not going out.”
Halterman founded and leads the CIGAR Club, but he has spent years over 40 years working with businesses in finance and accounting, is a member of the Augusta County Economic Development Authority, an advisor to the Small Business Development Council and serves on the board of several corporations in the Valley.
He said times are tough and he predicts many businesses will not survive off curbside alone, so he encourages each club member to “tip like they’ve never tipped before.”
“They’re flailing, some of them. We’re going to lose a bunch in Harrisonburg, I’m convinced of that,” he said. “We’re trying to do what we can. If every group can take a day like that. … That’d be my challenge, to say to the Rotary Club, or say that to the Ruritan Club, say that to the Kiwanis Club. … All these organizations across town, if they do the same thing once a week, we can move it around and might be able to make a difference.”
The first curbside happy hour was on April 30 at Bridgewater’s Cracked Pillar, referred to online by the CIGAR Club as “The Covid Decimation Proclamation.” Owner Patti Landes said the event brought nearly double the sales compared to previous Thursdays during the pandemic.
“That turnout was absolutely amazing for us. It increased our sales by almost 50% and times have been very lean, so it was great for us,” she said.
As a former club member, Landes said she was appreciative and overwhelmed by the support and glad to see so many familiar faces during a time of isolation.
“We got to see a lot of people that we haven’t seen since COVID hit, so it brought people not just our local Bridgewater area, but people were driving from Harrisonburg and further than that,” General Manager Kristin Landes said. “It was really nice to see everybody from CIGAR Club because a lot of them we consider good friends.”
For the happy hours, some participating restaurants are offering discounts or exclusive menu items to club members. Halterman recommended each eatery reduce the menu options so orders are more predictable, hopefully cutting down on chances of food waste.
May 7 was dedicated to Beyond Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Harrisonburg. According to Halterman, the owner reported that week as the busiest in sales since the shutdown.
Last week on May 14, “The Urgency of Urgies” called for club members to flock Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in Harrisonburg and Bridgewater.
“It’s important to give back to the community and the restaurants in this time of need, I guess you would say, when business is lower and to be a support to them and to let them know the community is glad that they’re here,” said Mary Louise Monger, a CIGAR Club member who has participated in the past three curbside happy hours.
Early March was a high time of celebration for Urgie’s in Bridgewater as the business next to Generations Park hosted its grand opening celebration. With a few days, word of the pandemic crashed the party at full-speed and within a few week, the establishment was forced to shutter its dine-in services. Tommy Urglavitch, who runs the location, said the business first partnered with the CIGAR Club last fall at the Harrisonburg restaurant and was grateful for the support that came out last week.
“Between the both locations, we got close to 40, maybe 45 orders, but the orders ranged anywhere from just one cheesesteak up to meals for the whole family, so it really, really helped out, and we can’t be more appreciative, especially with everything going on right now,” Urglavitch said. “It turned out very well for us. We appreciated the business for sure.”
Halterman said over 500 people are on the CIGAR Club mailing list with physical reunions generally attracting around 80 individuals, so the loss of in-person gatherings has hit the club hard, but he is more concerned for venues being able to stay open, who play a large role in allowing social clubs to prosper.
“Unless something drastically changes, we’re going to lose a bunch of restaurants because most of those places are hand-to-mouth anyways,” he said. “It’s not like they’re sitting on a mound of cash and can weather all this.”
This week’s rally is an all-day Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Pike Farm Market, a change of time and day for the Memorial Day weekend.
